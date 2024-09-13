Man claimed he had gun, told shop staff: ‘I will shoot you all’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man claimed he had gun, told shop staff: ‘I will shoot you all’

Stephen Dick was jailed for four months over the incident at the Aldi store in Inshes, Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Stephen Dick
Stephen Dick

A man has been jailed after he claimed to have a gun and told supermarket staff: “I will shoot you all.”

Stephen Dick, 23, had been challenged by staff at the Aldi store in Inshes at the time of the outburst.

His solicitor said Dick had “panicked” and made the comment, which he did not believe was taken seriously by staff.

Dick appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on August 13 of this year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 9pm when workers at the store noticed a disturbance.

She said: “They became aware of a male voice shouting and some form of commotion taking place.”

The staff members went to the front of the store where others were talking to Dick.

Gun claim man put hand in pocket

“The accused put his hand in his pocket and stated that he had a gun,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Robert Fraser adding: “The accused proceeded to make the comment ‘I will shoot you all’.”

The court heard that Dick then left the store and police were called. He was traced and arrested just before midnight of the same day.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Dick, told the court that his client had “panicked” when challenged about a bottle of alcohol and “responded inappropriately”.

He added: “I don’t think there was any perception from the parties that he was going to do anything.”

Mr Dickson said Dick had been in custody since his arrest and was now medicated for intrusive thoughts and anxiety.

He said that agencies working with the young man believed there was “scope” for change if he remained at liberty.

Mr Dickson acknowledged Dick’s previous offending but said: “He is someone for whom change can be effected.”

49 crimes in five years

But Sheriff Frazer told Dick: “You have amassed 49 previous offences over a period of five years, resulting in 17 custodial sentences, and 15 community payback orders.

“I think it’s fair to say that the court can conclude from this that you are a habitual offender and do not adhere to the terms of community payback orders.”

The sheriff said: “Non-custodial disposals are having absolutely no effect” and jailed Dick, of Mackintosh Road, Inverness, for six months.

The sentence was backdated to August 14.

More from Crime & Courts

Jordan Argo was the first to attack the man with the knife before Leah Mackenzie stabbed him in the stomach outside the property in Dyce.
Man and woman who committed Dyce knife attack avoid prison sentence
Tuesday 18th April 2017, Aberdeen, Scotland. A young driver has today admitted causing the death of a pensioner by driving dangerously at excessive speeds while overtaking another vehicle on the approach to a bend on a country road. James Hilton, 24, who also has a previous conviction for speeding, was driving too close to his friend's vehicle travelling in front of him shortly before the crash happened on the A920 road. While following the other car, he overtook another vehicle driving straight into the path of Patrick Pirie who was travelling home from a farmers mart in Huntly at the time of the tragedy on March 7, 2015. The two cars collided head on and Mr Pirie's vehicle was seen raised off the ground due to the impact. The retired farmer was rushed to hospital where he died a short time afterwards. Pictured: James Hilton, 24 outside the high court in Aberdeen. (Photo: Newsline Media)
Speeding driver who killed Dufftown pensioner gets driving ban lifted early
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Heart transplant can't save Aberdeen child rapist from prison
George Cameron was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young teen after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Caithness pensioner jailed for sex assault on young teen
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook
Highland diamond mine fraudster jailed over cruel lies to pub pals
CR0049930, Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Press and Journal SubscriberEvent at Aberdeen Sheriff Court - How To (Almost) Get Away With Murder with retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter. Thursday, September 12th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
100 P&J readers attend exclusive Aberdeen courtroom true crime event
Ardness Place, Inverness
Men in court following Ardness Place disturbance in Inverness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after police raid flat and recover £30,000 of ketamine
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen
Frank Price leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen cabbie sentenced over drink and dangerous driving