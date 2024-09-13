Speeding driver who killed Dufftown pensioner gets driving ban lifted early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeding driver who killed Dufftown pensioner gets driving ban lifted early

James Hilton, who killed retired farmer Patrick Pirie on the A920 in 2015, may now apply for a provisional licence and take a competency test to drive again.

By James Mulholland
A man jailed for killing an Aberdeenshire pensioner in a head-on collision has won a legal bid to have his driving ban ended early.

James Hilton, 32, was driving on the wrong side of the road at a bend on the A920 Dufftown to Huntly road in 2015.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard in 2017 how moments later the then-university student’s vehicle collided with a car being driven by retired 81-year-old farmer Patrick Pirie.

Judge Lord Woolman gave Hilton a four-year and two-month prison sentence for the offence. He also banned Hilton from driving for nine years.

Earlier this year, Hilton, who lived in Bridge of Don at the time of the crash, returned to the High Court of Justiciary to ask judge Lady Poole for early restoration of his driving licence.

Judge swayed by Hilton’s employer’s reference

She was supplied with a reference from his current employer which Lady Poole said spoke “very highly” of Hilton.

She said the reference mentioned his “strong work ethic” and his “proven track record of success”.

She was also told that the reference stated that Hilton’s lack of a driving licence impacts his opportunities within his recruitment job.

The court was told that Hilton’s employers wanted him to get his licence back so he could make “further contributions” to the business.

Hilton needs licence to visit family in north and care for partner

Hilton, who is now based in Edinburgh, also told the court that a licence would help him see his family in the north of Scotland who do not live on public transport routes.

It would also help him to care for his partner who is unable to drive due to an eye condition.

In a written judgement issued by Lady Poole on Friday, the court ended the ban early allowing him to apply for a provisional licence.

However, the court did not grant his request to restore his driving licence.

Prison left ‘remoseful’ Hilton with ‘better decision-making skills and sense of responsibility’

Lady Poole wrote about Hilton’s bid to rehabilitate himself.

She commented: “Looking first at the petitioner’s character and conduct, he is 32 years old.

“He has only two previous convictions, one for the index offence, and a prior offence of speeding dealt with by financial penalty.

“He has no further convictions since the offence. He has completed the restorative justice programme in HM Prison Grampian, which has assisted him with better decision-making skills and a sense of responsibility.

“He has served his time in prison. He has undergone counselling to come to terms with the offence. He is remorseful for his actions.

“Within two weeks of being released from prison, he obtained employment opportunities although his family live in the north of Scotland.

“The court was satisfied, having regard to the character of the petitioner, his conduct subsequent to the order, the nature of the offence, and all the circumstances of the case, that it was proper to remove the period of disqualification with effect from August 20 2024, the date it granted the application.

“The court removed the remaining period of the nine-year disqualification from driving imposed upon the petitioner by the High Court on May 19 2017.”

Hilton’s crime cast ‘terrible shadow’ over victim’s four grown children

During proceedings in 2017, Lord Woolman said that immediately before the crash Hilton’s car had been travelling in a convoy with others.

He said that the risk of a catastrophic accident was “obvious” and added that Mr Pirie had “no chance of avoiding the collision.”

He added: “This is a tragic case for everyone involved. Mr Pirie was a retired farmer aged 81.

“He was married with four grown children. Your crime casts a terrible shadow over them. The harm caused by an offence that causes a person’s death is immeasurable.”

Hilton’s excessive speed and unsafe overtake led to tragic death

Hilton admitted causing the death of Mr Pirie, of McLennan Place, Dufftown, on the A920 road by driving dangerously.

He drove at excessive speed, overtook approaching a bend when it was not safe to do so and his vision was obscured, went into the opposing carriageway and drove into the path of Mr Pirie’s car.

The pensioner died of his injuries a short time later at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The court heard that Hilton, who had a previous conviction for speeding resulting in a fine of £300, was working part-time as a waiter while pursuing his university studies.

He was driving a Renault Twingo and had visited his grandfather in hospital in Aberlour before colliding with Mr Pirie’s Fiesta.

Hilton must pass extended driving test to get back on the road

One witness saw the vehicles collide head-on with a cloud of dust as the Fiesta was raised in the air.

A woman who stopped after the crash saw that Hilton was injured and he asked her if anyone else was involved. She told him there were three cars and he started to cry.

In the judgement published on Friday, Lady Poole wrote that Hilton still needs to pass an extended driving test before he can go back on the roads.

She wrote: “The practical effect of the court’s order is that the petitioner may now apply for a provisional licence and then take the extended test of competency to drive.

“He remains disqualified from driving without proper supervision until he has passed that test.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

