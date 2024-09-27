Highland drink-driver’s alcohol abuse after break-up lands him in the dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland drink-driver’s alcohol abuse after break-up lands him in the dock

Conon Bridge resident Christopher Mackenzie was more than five times the legal limit for alcohol when he got behind the wheel of his vehicle.

By Jenni Gee
The white Inverness Justice Centre
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A drink-driver who was more than five times the legal limit was told it was “merciful” that his reckless actions didn’t kill someone.

Christopher Mackenzie was spotted “encroaching” on the oncoming carriageway after he got behind the wheel to pick up food near his home in Conon Bridge.

Mackenzie, 48, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to a single drink-driving charge on September 7 this year.

His defence solicitor said his client had driven a “short distance along a straight” to go food shopping at a time when he was experiencing personal problems.

Earlier, Fiscal depute Karen Poke had told the court that witnesses travelling southbound on Windsor Place in Conon Bridge saw Mackenzie’s car.

Car seen ‘encroaching’ into oncoming carriageway

The time was around 9.20pm on that September evening and road conditions were wet.

Ms Poke explained that the eyewitnesses “had concerns” as Mackenzie’s vehicle was “encroaching on to their carriageway”.

She added: “Given the nature of the driving, the matter was reported to the police.”

The court heard that officers tracked Mackenzie’s vehicle to his home address where they spoke with him.

He confirmed he was the driver and provided a positive breath sample,  after which he was taken to the police station for further testing.

A 10.38pm, Mackenzie gave a reading of 128mcg alcohol per 100ml of blood – more than five times the legal limit of 22mcg.

Drink-driver’s alcohol misuse after break-up

Defending the offender, Graham Mann conceded that his client’s reading was “very high” but told the court: “He had effectively driven a short distance along a straight.

“His intention was to go to the shop and collect food.”

The solicitor said Mackenzie had been suffering from poor health in the wake of a relationship breakdown and was seeking help for alcohol misuse.

However, Sheriff Sara Matheson responded: “When you are driving at more than five times the legal limit, it is merciful that you didn’t kill yourself or somebody else.”

She banned Mackenzie, of Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, from driving for two years, a restriction that could be reduced by six months if he completes a self-funded drink-driver’s rehabilitation course.

The sheriff also fined Mackenzie £420.

