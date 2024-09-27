Highland drink-driver’s alcohol abuse after break-up lands him in the dock

A drink-driver who was more than five times the legal limit was told it was “merciful” that his reckless actions didn’t kill someone.

Christopher Mackenzie was spotted “encroaching” on the oncoming carriageway after he got behind the wheel to pick up food near his home in Conon Bridge.

Mackenzie, 48, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he pled guilty to a single drink-driving charge on September 7 this year.

His defence solicitor said his client had driven a “short distance along a straight” to go food shopping at a time when he was experiencing personal problems.

Earlier, Fiscal depute Karen Poke had told the court that witnesses travelling southbound on Windsor Place in Conon Bridge saw Mackenzie’s car.

Car seen ‘encroaching’ into oncoming carriageway

The time was around 9.20pm on that September evening and road conditions were wet.

Ms Poke explained that the eyewitnesses “had concerns” as Mackenzie’s vehicle was “encroaching on to their carriageway”.

She added: “Given the nature of the driving, the matter was reported to the police.”

The court heard that officers tracked Mackenzie’s vehicle to his home address where they spoke with him.

He confirmed he was the driver and provided a positive breath sample, after which he was taken to the police station for further testing.

A 10.38pm, Mackenzie gave a reading of 128mcg alcohol per 100ml of blood – more than five times the legal limit of 22mcg.

Drink-driver’s alcohol misuse after break-up

Defending the offender, Graham Mann conceded that his client’s reading was “very high” but told the court: “He had effectively driven a short distance along a straight.

“His intention was to go to the shop and collect food.”

The solicitor said Mackenzie had been suffering from poor health in the wake of a relationship breakdown and was seeking help for alcohol misuse.

However, Sheriff Sara Matheson responded: “When you are driving at more than five times the legal limit, it is merciful that you didn’t kill yourself or somebody else.”

She banned Mackenzie, of Windsor Place, Conon Bridge, from driving for two years, a restriction that could be reduced by six months if he completes a self-funded drink-driver’s rehabilitation course.

The sheriff also fined Mackenzie £420.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.