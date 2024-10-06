Cuminestown sex fiend ‘haunted’ victim who considered him a friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cuminestown sex fiend ‘haunted’ victim who considered him a friend

A woman has spoken out against the haunting betrayal of her former friend Jaiden Frear, 29, who sexually assaulted her when she was going through a difficult time.

By David McPhee
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A north-east woman has spoken of her betrayal after she was sexually assaulted by a man she considered to be her friend.

Jaiden Frear, 29, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman at a friend’s house in Macduff after a night out, and while he believed she was asleep.

Frear appeared in the dock to be sentenced following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he was told he had narrowly avoided being sent to prison.

Instead, the calculated criminal was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking to The Press and Journal after the case concluded, Frear’s victim, who wished to be known as Lana, described him as an “opportunist and a predator”.

She also told The P&J she would never be the person she was before the ordeal.

‘Heinous act has instilled a fear in me … his selfish actions have haunted me’

Lana said the impact of Frear’s “heinous act” had turned her life upside down and caused her to lose trust in men she didn’t already know.

“He has instilled a fear in me and I feel very uncomfortable around men, especially men who have been drinking. I don’t like men touching me in any shape or form,” she explained.

“In the years since it happened, his selfish actions have haunted me, and they continue to do so.

“It has 100% changed me as a person and I’ll never be the person I was again. He has altered my trust in people.”

‘It placed me in a really dark place in my life and it’s been a struggle’

Lana, who was 30 at the time of being victimised, was going through a difficult time after losing a close family member.

She said Frear – a friend at that time – knew she was in a vulnerable place and used it to his advantage, attacking her in the middle of the night.

The aftermath of Frear’s selfish actions is something she’s had to learn to live with.

“This has literally put me to hell and back on multiple occasions – emotionally, mentally and physically. It has had a huge impact and still does.

“It placed me in a really dark place in my life and it’s been a struggle.”

Lana has even sought counselling but said it “hasn’t taken away the trauma or destruction he’s caused in my life”.

She added: “He was someone I fully trusted and didn’t think would be capable of such a heinous act. In my mind, I’m still perplexed as to why?”

Jaiden Frear leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

As Frear arrived for his sentencing hearing, defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court his client still maintained his innocence but “did not dispute the findings of the jury”.

The lawyer added: “Given the position of the accused, I believe that there is a viable alternative to a custodial sentence here.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Frear that a jury had convicted him of one charge and described it as “the most serious” charge he faced at trial.

“This is a serious matter and one in which a custodial sentence is often the most likely disposal,” the sheriff told him.

“But it seems to me that you need to do some programme work so that you know what is appropriate when in a relationship.

“I think you need to do a sex offenders programme. You might not think so, but believe me, you need to do that work.”

Unpaid work, restriction of liberty and rehabilitation programme

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff McLaughlin made Frear, of High Street, Cuminestown, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme while additionally imposing a restriction of liberty order.

Sheriff McLaughlin also placed Frear under a non-harassment order for five years.

Frear will also remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Crime & Courts

Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Mean and nasty' Portlethen carer stole from elderly man with dementia
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness roofer elbowed clubber he thought had touched his girlfriend
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jail for man who torched ex-lover's Aberdeen home in £340k inferno
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Mum's horror as daughter's diary entries reveal paedophile's abuse
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ex-forces Peterhead paedophile caught with sick child abuse videos
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
No jail for football yob who threw coin at Dons fan and displayed Nazi…
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Convicted Hollywood actress scammer faces jail after lying to sheriff
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Screams' from Inverness mum's home and son had 'blood on hands', jury told
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Nasty' Fraserburgh man hid listening devices in ex-partner's home