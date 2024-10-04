Jail for man who torched ex-lover’s Aberdeen home in £340k inferno

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Jail for man who torched ex-lover’s Aberdeen home in £340k inferno

James Gallacher, 56, was told that he was lucky no one was hurt when he poured lighter fluid on to his former partner's bed and destroyed her Bucksburn house.

By David McPhee
James Gallacher started a life-changing house fire. Images: Facebook/homeowner
James Gallacher started a life-changing house fire. Images: Facebook/homeowner

An Aberdeen man who torched his ex-lover’s home in a jealous rage causing £340,000 worth of damage has been jailed for more than a year.

James Gallacher was “heavily intoxicated” when he lit a fire that ripped through the four-bedroom Bucksburn house, destroying the family’s most treasured possessions and memories.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Gallacher entered his former partner’s home in a fury when he discovered she had gone on holiday without him.

He then poured lighter fluid on her bed and ignited it.

As the fire raged, neighbours were roused by the sound of the windows exploding and looked out to see flames engulfing the building.

A fire set by James Gallachar ripped through the Bucksburn home in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by homeowner

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told Gallacher, who has struggled with alcohol addiction for years, that no sentence other than imprisonment could show “the court and society’s displeasure”.

Jailing Gallacher for 16 months, the sheriff stated: “People could have been hurt.”

After the sentencing, the victim’s daughter shared her reaction with The Press and Journal.

She told The P&J: “While we hope the sentencing provides [Gallacher] the opportunity to receive the support and treatment he desperately needs, it’s important to acknowledge that his struggles with alcoholism and mental health are not excuses for the harm he caused.

“Everyone deserves help, but no one has the right to inflict pain on others. We hope this brings some measure of closure and healing for all involved.

“I’m glad my mum’s voice was heard. She is at peace and rebuilding her life.”

Sleeping neighbour wakes to sound of glass smashing and sight of flames

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson had told the court earlier that, when the couple’s relationship broke down late last year, Gallacher’s former partner gave him three hours to remove his belongings from the house.

At the time, unknown to the woman, Gallacher took a spare key to her Rowett South Road property.

On October 20 last year, the woman took her child on holiday to the north of England, which Gallacher learned through a relative.

Around 2.30am the following morning, a neighbour was awoken by the sound of glass smashing and looked outside to see flames coming from a bedroom window of the stricken house.

Evidence including lighter fluid bottle pointed to ‘willful’ act

Firefighters arrived after the fierce flames had taken hold on the upper floor of the building and discovered a rear door was unlocked.

Upon entry, they found a bottle of lighter fluid near the unsecured door and a gas cylinder on the living room floor.

Thankfully, no one was found inside.

After fire crews extinguished the blaze, they identified the upper front bedroom as the place where the fire had started.

They believed an accelerant may have been used “due to the developed stage of the fire”.

No natural cause was determined so the fire was assessed as “willful in nature”.

The fire destroyed the house. Image: Supplied by homeowner

The police called Gallacher’s former partner and informed her there had been a fire at her home.

It was established that Gallacher may have had a set of keys for the property and could have been in the house at the time of the fire.

Officers attended Gallacher’s residence to carry out a welfare check and upon speaking with the police, he immediately admitted to starting the fire.

He cited “relationship problems” and issues relating to his mental health as being the motive.

“The accused advised that he knew the complainer would be away from home and that no one would get hurt,” Ms Thompson told the court.

“His admissions and remarks were caught on a police constable’s body-worn video camera.”

The insurance company for the property gave an updated estimate that the damage was in the region of £340,000.

Fire tore through child’s playroom

In the dock, Gallacher pled guilty to one charge of willfully setting fire to a bed, which spread to the rest of the house.

The fire tore through many of the rooms in the home, including a playroom used by the woman’s youngest daughter.

The family has been forced to live in hotels and temporary accommodation for almost 12 months, with no guarantee the house will be fully repaired by the end of this year.

In a cruel twist of fate, the woman’s daughter revealed that her mum’s family photographs and mementos were destroyed in the fire, while a kit bag belonging to Gallacher that contained his treasured possessions was unscathed.

James Gallacher’s victim hasn’t lived in her destroyed home for nearly a year. Image: Courtesy of homeowner

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert conceded that his client’s actions had caused “significant damage” of “significant value”.

He added that, just before his client’s relationship had started with the complainer in the case, Gallacher began struggling with his mental health.

“My assessment is that he turned to alcohol frequently to deal with those issues,” the solicitor said, adding his client was “highly intoxicated during the commission of the offence.”

Mr McRobert said that when Gallacher found out his former partner intended to go on holiday with someone else, he became “angry and jealous” and went to the woman’s house using a key he had taken and started the blaze.

“He accepts the seriousness of the offence,” Mr McRobert told the court.

“Mr Gallacher also acknowledges the impact that this has had on the victim and her family. It is not lost on him.”

‘Devastating consequences for all involved’

Sheriff McLaughlin told Gallacher she had given “anxious consideration” to what sentence to impose upon him.

“You have no previous convictions and have led a productive life, but I cannot see a solution or resolution to this other than a custodial sentence to show the court and society’s displeasure towards this offence.”

The sheriff added: “It’s such a dangerous thing to set a fire. People could have been hurt. It has also had devastating consequences for all involved.”

Sheriff McLaughlin sentenced Gallacher, of Wellheads Avenue, Aberdeen, to 16 months in prison.

She also imposed a non-harassment order, banning Gallacher from approaching his former partner for two years.

