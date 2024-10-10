Inverness man guilty of attempting to murder his own mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man guilty of attempting to murder his own mother

A jury took under three hours to convict Bruce Davis of trying to murder 78-year-old Thomasina McAskill in an attack at her home on New Year's Day last year.

By Jenni Gee
Inverness Sheriff Court
Bruce David was convicted of attempted murder at the High Court in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

An Inverness man has been convicted of attempting to murder his own mother in a New Year’s Day attack in her home.

Bruce Davis repeatedly kicked and punched 78-year-old Thomasina McAskill, threw furniture at her, put his arm around her throat restricting her breathing and strangled her with a jumper during the brutal attack on January 1 of last year.

The wheelchair-bound pensioner was found severely injured on the floor of her Smithton Villas home by police officers.

Davis denied the charge throughout a five-day trial at the High Court in Inverness, but was convicted by majority.

In the moments after delivering their verdict, jurors learned that the 53-year-old had a previous conviction for attempted murder from 1987 –  for which he was jailed for four years.

The trial had heard how neighbours were alerted to the attack by Ms McAskill’s screams.

One looked through a window and saw the 78-year-old’s wheelchair sitting empty.

Another described seeing Davis strike downwards toward where the pensioner was lying on the floor.

When police arrived an officer saw Davis with his arm around her neck “as if in a headlock”.

Pensioner: ‘He hit me’

A terrified Ms McAskill told officers “he hit me” and pointed at Davis.

The pensioner was taken to hospital by ambulance and was found to have suffered two broken ribs, a lung obstruction, a fracture to the left side of her jaw and two broken bones in her left leg.

In a statement to police from her hospital bed, she said: “I thought he was going to kill me, he was hell-bent on it.”

In a later statement, she described how her son had pulled a jumper around her neck and tightened it during the attack, leaving her struggling to breathe.

“I believe he was trying to strangle me with the jumper,” she said.

Ms McAskill, who has since died, also told officers: “I don’t want him near me again. I’ll never feel safe with him again – he has left me terrified.”

Giving evidence in his own defence Davis, who had been drinking vodka in his mother’s living room on the day of the attack, claimed he had simply been trying to help the pensioner after a fall.

Under questioning from defence counsel Graeme Brown he said: “I stumbled over my mother and fell on top of her.”

When asked by advocate depute Shahid Latif about the incident he said: “I never, ever assaulted her, ever.”

But a jury took under three hours to reject his version of events, returning a majority guilty verdict on the single charge of attempted murder.

A charge of threatening or abusive behaviour toward Ms McAskill on the same date had been withdrawn by the prosecution before deliberations began.

Second conviction for attempted murder

After the verdict was returned, Mr Latif handed up a schedule of Davis’ previous convictions.

He drew Lord Summers’ attention to a previous conviction for attempted murder from 1987, noting that Davis had been jailed for four years for that crime.

Mr Brown noted that his client had been 16-years-old at the time of that conviction and had never been sentenced to imprisonment in an adult prison.

He added that Davis had “a significant alcohol problem” at the time of the offence.

Lord Summers called for a criminal justice social work report and added: “You may anticipate a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Davis was remanded until sentencing, which will take place at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.

 

 

