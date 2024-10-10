‘I never want her to be forgotten’: Aberdeen mum shares story on the heartbreak of baby loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I never want her to be forgotten’: Aberdeen mum shares story on the heartbreak of baby loss

Charities Sands and MISS offer vital support to bereaved families during Baby Loss Awareness Week and throughout the year.

Spiers family and Baby Loss Awareness Week tree at Hazlehead Park
The Spiers family are one of hundreds in Aberdeen who have added a memory heart to the Baby Loss Awareness Week ribbon display in Aberdeen. Images: Supplied.
By Ellie Milne

More than 300 hearts with the names of much-loved and missed babies have been hung on a memory tree in Aberdeen.

The ribbon display at Hazlehead Park aims to raise awareness during Baby Loss Awareness Week while offering families an opportunity to remember their losses.

Among the hearts on display is the name of Lyndsey and John Spier’s first daughter, Kirsty, who was only 33 hours and 20 minutes old when she died peacefully in their arms.

The loss was something the couple never expected after a “textbook pregnancy”.

“I fell pregnant in 2004 after trying for a couple of years,” Lyndsey shared. “It happened just as we were about to have some investigations.

“I sailed through the pregnancy.”

Sharing Kirsty’s story

The mum-to-be was booked in for an induction nine days after her due date but went into labour the night before.

“I didn’t feel quite right but I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I was getting more agitated.

Baby Kirsty
Kirsty Spiers was born on April 5, 2005. Image: Lyndsey Spiers.

“Hours and hours passed at the hospital and her heart rate would drop and come back up again.

“I was only 5cm dilated after 12 hours and her heart rate dropped again so I had to go for a crash section.”

Baby Kirsty was delivered quickly but was not breathing – and the new parents were told she had suffered irreversible brain damage.

“She would have no quality of life,” Lyndsey said. “Not be able to do anything for herself – speak, walk, function as a human.

“She couldn’t breath on her own and we were advised to withdraw the life support.

“It was in a lovely quiet room and she died peacefully in our arms. We were able to tell her everything we wanted to tell her.”

‘Never want her to be forgotten’

Lyndsey has found comfort in sharing Kirsty’s story and has been able to process the experience with help from Sands – the UK’s leading baby loss charity.

The Aberdeen branch is run by a group of dedicated volunteers who are also all bereaved parents.

“I don’t know where I’d be without them,” Lyndsey said. “I was scared to speak about it at first – I felt like I was the only person in the world it had happened to.

“Two people from Sands came to the house to speak to me and helped me realise I was not going mad and others felt the same.”

Spiers family
Lyndsey and John Spiers with their “angel daughters” Lucy and Sophie. Image: Lyndsey Spiers.

The family, including “angel” daughters Lucy, 18, and Sophie, 11, mark the day Kirsty was born every year.

“It was a very horrific time for all of us,” Lyndsey said. “Kirsty would have been 19 in April and it still hurts.

“I never want her to be forgotten.”

Babies remembered at Hazlehead Park

Lyndsey credits the volunteers for helping her “put her life back together” and wants to raise awareness about the support available.

“They’re all such lovely people and the support is amazing,” she said.

Since 2020, the Aberdeen group has set up a memory tree in the city for people to share hearts to remember their lost babies.

The ribbon display tree in Hazlehead Park will be on display until October 19 and people can still add their own ribbons.

“The first tree had a few hearts and this year we have more than 300,” volunteer Sandra Stephen said.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger each year. It means so much to the parents and reminds people we are here.”

Memory tree with ribbon display lit up in pink and blue
The memory tree at Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen is lit up in pink and blue at night. Image: Sands Aberdeen/Facebook.

The charity has become a “lifeline” for many families in Aberdeen and across the country, with branches also open in Shetland, Orkney and Moray.

“We’re kept quite busy,” Sandra added. “People get in contact just after a loss or it can be 40 to 50 years later.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week 2024

Sands is working alongside charity MISS for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2024 who held a virtual support session with the theme of self-care to mark the start of the week.

They will also host a Wave of Light service on Monday evening at the Forget Me Not Garden at Hazlehead Crematorium.

Those who cannot attend in person are invited to light a candle from home at 7pm.

Founder Abi Clarke said: “There is a lot happening during the week but continuing support after the awareness week is so important.

“We want people to know we have that support there as well.”

Conversation