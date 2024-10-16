Elgin drunken lout locked up after lewd remarks to women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin drunken lout locked up after lewd remarks to women

James Shewan, who breached an ASBO by continuing his drunken, abusive behaviour in Elgin, has been jailed for 17 months.

By David Love
James Shewan has been locked up over his latest drunken outburst.
A 42-year-old Elgin man who breached an ASBO by continuing his drunken, abusive behaviour in the town has been jailed for 17 months.

The anti-social behaviour prevention order on James Shewan was served in June 2023 to try to protect the public but he ignored it on November 16 last year.

At an earlier hearing, Inverness Sheriff Court was told that he made sexual remarks to two women who he encountered outside his home in Masonic Close.

The heavily intoxicated Shewan said to one: “I would like to f****** s**g you” and then referred to the other as being “sexy”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was told that Shewan had been remanded in custody since November 22, last year.

The order was intended to prevent Shewan from being drunk in public after numerous run-ins with the law.

‘Your record … is lengthy and appalling’

Sentence had been deferred for a background report and his solicitor, Stephen Carty told the court: “Alcohol has taken over his adult life, having commenced drinking while in school and he has never got out of that habit.

“The use and abuse of alcohol accounts for virtually every previous conviction.

“He appreciates his behaviour must have been particularly upsetting for the complainers here.

“But with his remand, it is the longest period he has not had access to alcohol and it has had a beneficial effect on him. He has had the opportunity of taking stock of his life.”

Mr Carty asked the sheriff to consider a community-based disposal with support being provided to his client.

However, the sheriff rejected this suggestion.

He said: “Looking at your record, it is lengthy and appalling. So there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He backdated it to June 20 as Shewan had been given a prison sentence to serve alongside his period of remand.

 

