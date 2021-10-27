Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Climate anxiety or fatigue as road trippers pause in Auchterarder?

By Scott Milne
October 27, 2021, 6:38 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 6:56 pm
Scott Milne and Aileen Robertson with the Co-Wheels van, Auchterarder.

It’s been a while since I read classic novel On the Road, but I don’t remember any of Jack Kerouac’s characters complaining about exhaustion.

Sure, Dean Moriarty and Sal Paradise were younger men in the slightly-fictionalised account of the Beatnik writer’s journeys across America.

But while the characters of classic novel seem to thrive – (spoiler alert) until the end, perhaps – on not being pinned down to one spot, I can report that my colleagues and I are all feeling the weight of long hours of driving on our souls.

Some of us are middle-aged, to be fair.

One positive is the peace of mind that our e-van – thanks again to Co-Wheels for the support – is not emitting any emissions during the journey.

And to be clear, The Courier team taking to the road as part of our climate crisis road trip are not living to the excess depicted by Kerouac. We are all far too mature for that.

And the conversations over the climate too grave.

And we start west…

As our climate crisis road trip approaches an end we leave Perth for Callander, stopping in Auchterarder to talk climate and COP26 with locals en route.

The people of the Perthshire town seemed concerned about the environment, even if some weren’t exactly sure what COP26 was all about.

It was a similar story in the Fair City.

After driving an electric vehicle for a few days now, I can confidently recommend Auchterarder’s charging infrastructure.

climate crisis
Ian Gourlay interviewed on by Aileen Robertson, High Street, Auchterarder.

The town centre’s main car park has a nearly a dozen chargers — more than a few of which offer a fast charge.

Not bad for a town of just over 5,000 people.

Judging by Press & Journal reporter Kieran Beattie’s climate crisis road trip diary, the infrastructure improves the closer you get to the central belt.

A feeling of climate anxiety in the young

In Perth and Auchterarder, there is definitely an awareness of the immediacy of climate change.

What’s less clear, however, is what COP26 is all about and what is expected to come from it.

There is general sense that it’s “just a talk shop” and the politicians won’t actually act on their promises.

A worrying trend we are seeing is young people giving up.

One young woman in Perth used to campaign and take part in eco-activism during her early teen years, but now at the tender age of 18 has already succumbed to climate anxiety and all but given up.

Clearly that is not the case across the board, but for even some young people to accept their future is doomed is disconcerting.

The conclusion draws closer

There is a strange juxtaposition in talking to people about such a worrying topic while driving through rural Scotland — surely among the most beautiful places in the world.

It’s hard for the futility of others not to rub off, but then you spot a herd of deer as you drive through Perthshire and, if just for a moment, the beauty of the world comes into focus.

Even when you can’t stop thinking about a night in your own bed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal