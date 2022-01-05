Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Shetland seal’s escape from ‘floating death traps’ of netting

By Kieran Beattie
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 5, 2022, 12:14 pm
The Shetland seal was severely entangled in discarded net, but thanks to rescuers it made its way back to the sea safely. Photograph by Ryan Leith
The Shetland seal was severely entangled in discarded net, but thanks to rescuers it made its way back to the sea safely. Photograph by Ryan Leith

A terrified seal has been cut free from a ‘floating death trap’ of discarded fishing net.

The young grey seal was spotted by a dog walker “completely wrapped up” in netting high up the shoreline at Wester Quarff, south-west of Lerwick in Shetland.

After a call to the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary for help, one of the charity’s supporters Ryan Leith grabbed his tools and set out to rescue the animal.

Ryan, who works at the Lerwick Port Authority as a port controller, used a towel to keep the frightened seal’s head and teeth safely away from those who were trying to save it.

The tangle of fishing gear was swiftly removed by Ryan and others at the scene, and the youngster successfully flopped its way back to the water.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary said it was a “very lucky selkie indeed”, as many seals who get entangled in marine litter die slow and painful deaths from starvation or drowning.

Abandoned fishing gear a ‘big problem’ in Shetland

Ryan said: “When I realised it wasn’t hurt badly, it was great to let it back into the wild.

The animal survived its ordeal with only a little bit of damage to the fur around its neck. Photograph by Ryan Leith

“The people that found it had got rid of a lot of the net already, so it thankfully didn’t take us very long.

“The net took three of us to carry back up to the road, it was really heavy.

“I’m constantly cleaning up plastic and nets from the shore.

“Everyone tries their best to clean it up, the local fishermen have a scheme where they tow up discarded gear from the bottom and get it in skips.

“So everyone is trying to do their bit, but it really is a big problem.”

The entangled seal was spotted in Wester Quarff.

Increasing number of seals reported with entanglements around their throats

Pete Bevington, from the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, said this particular seal was fortunate to survive the ordeal with only a little bit of damage to the fur around its neck.

More and more seals are being reported to the charity with tangles of marine litter choking their necks.

In December, a mother seal with a pup was spotted on a Shetland beach with plastic wrapped painfully around her throat.

A mother seal with plastic choking its neck and its young pup on a beach in Shetland, photographed in late 2021. Photographed by David Michael Lees

The wildlife charity described abandoned nets as “floating death traps”.

Pete said: “It’s becoming far worse as time goes on.

“We’re aware of several seals around Shetland that have netting around their necks which we can’t get to because they’re in the sea.

“This seal was very fortunate in that it landed very high up on the shore in high tide.

“Because it was such a large piece of netting, it hadn’t managed to make its way back to the sea.

“Most of the time when seals have entanglements around their neck you can’t approach them to help them, because when you do they just go into the sea.”

Last month, the Scottish Entanglement Alliance project published a report on entanglements in the Scottish creel fishing industry.

Of the incidents looked at, the research found that grey seals were the second-most frequently entangled marine species to be reported, and “in most of these cases the entanglement is rapidly fatal”.

How can I help, and what do I do if I spot marine life in trouble?

You can donate to the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary to help the charity rehabilitate sick or injured animals like seals in Shetland here. 

And if you spot an entangled seal or any other marine mammals in distress, you can call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue hotline on 01825 765546.

