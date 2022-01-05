Cove Rangers: Ryan Strachan happy to keep plodding on through player shortage and let others play catch-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Ryan Strachan happy to keep plodding on through player shortage and let others play catch-up

By Jamie Durent
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan
Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan

Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan insists his side are happy to keep playing through player shortages and let others chase them.

The League One leaders were down to 14 players for the game against Peterhead on Sunday, two of which were goalkeepers, but they were able to grind out a 1-0 win.

Striker and captain Mitch Megginson was suspended, Iain Vigurs was injured, while Harry Milne, Fin Robertson and Jamie Masson all missed out.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said after the game they were happy to keep playing – even if it was with “13 or 14 players” – to allow them to get points on the board, although it means some late selections headaches.

Promotion hopefuls Queen’s Park had their weekend fixture against Clyde postponed due to Covid cases at the club, while Falkirk also requested a call-off against Alloa Athletic for similar reasons.

Queen’s had also seen their last game against Dumbarton scrubbed after the Sons had insufficient players to fulfil the fixture.

But the message from Cove appears to be they are quite happy to keep plugging away to maintain their stranglehold at the top of the division.

Strachan said: “We just want to keep playing, keep winning and keep the momentum and confidence going.

“That’s us now 16 points ahead of Queen’s Park. It’s tight with Montrose, who are having their games on, but we’ve got them at home in less than two weeks so that should be a good game.

“I think if there’d been much more then we would have been struggling, but we’ve managed to field a team.

“That’s maybe the difference with us this year. We’re still predominantly the same 11, but we’ve got strength in depth all the way through now.”

Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan.
Ryan Strachan

The lack of options available to Hartley saw Strachan pushed into a different midfield role in the second half against Peterhead, one he had not fulfilled for several years.

He added: “If I can contribute anywhere to help the team get three points, then I’ll do it.

“If the manager and assistant manager thought that was the right thing to do then I’m happy to help.”

