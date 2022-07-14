Species of fungus unknown to science found in the Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Species of fungus unknown to science found in the Cairngorms

By Katrine Bussey
July 14, 2022, 11:52 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 12:07 pm
Soil samples taken from Munros in the Cairngorms were analysed, revealing a brand new species and many rare ones. Photo: Plantlife/PA
A never before discovered type of fungus is amongst the  “wild and wonderful species” that have been found in the Cairngorms.

A species of the Squamanita genus that was previously unknown to science was uncovered as part of the project, which saw hillwalkers collect soil samples from some of Scotland’s highest peaks.

The research was conducted by scientists at the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, alongside volunteers working with Plantlife, the international wild plant conservation charity.

Volunteers collected 219 soil samples at different altitudes from 55 of the 58 Munros – mountains over 3,000ft– in the Cairngorms National Park during 2021.

Thanks to the hard work of volunteers and scientists coming together, the data from this survey will add significantly to our knowledge.”
Andrea Britton, James Hutton Institute

DNA was extracted from the soil and sequenced by researchers at the James Hutton Institute, with some 2,748 fungal species uncovered in them.

These included the fungus amanita groenlandica, an arctic species originally from Greenland, which had previously not been found further south than Scandinavia.

Antarctica fungus detected in Cairngorms

Another fungus that had never before been recorded in the UK, acrodontium antarcticum, which originates from Antarctica, was also uncovered.

Both these rare species, which have not previously been found together, are said to favour the cold habitat and climate of the Cairngorms.

The soil samples yielded other unusual finds, including a “Strangler” fungus (Squamanita contortipes), which takes its name from its ability to take over other fungi.

And the vibrant and colourful Violet Coral fungus, one of the UK’s rarest grassland fungi, was also found in grasslands on two Munros.

Ecologist Andrea Britton collecting a soil sample for the research, Cairngorms. Supplied by Plantlife/PA

Project manager Keilidh Ewan of Plantlife said: “There are more living organisms in just one teaspoon of soil than there are people on the planet, and soil biodiversity has a hugely important role to play in the functioning of ecosystems.

“The coming together of researchers, conservationists and the local community has uncovered some wild and wonderful species and has created evidence-based foundations against which the effects of climate and environmental change can be monitored going forward.”

She said the research was “helping us to understand the threats that this fragile habitat is facing”.

The colourful Violet Coral fungus was found on grasslands at two Munros, Cairngorms. Supplied by Plantlife/PA

She added: “Ultimately, the more we understand, the better we can protect these much-loved places for the future.”

Meanwhile, Andrea Britton, an ecologist at the James Hutton Institute, said “Fungi are crucially important to the functioning of our alpine ecosystems, but because they are mostly hidden below ground, and because alpine ecosystems are remote and difficult to access, we know very little about the distribution and diversity of fungi in this iconic habitat.

“Thanks to the hard work of volunteers and scientists coming together, the data from this survey will add significantly to our knowledge of this vital group and can be used to start identifying which habitats and locations are particularly important for conservation of fungal diversity.”

