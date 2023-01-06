Simple solution found to reduce number of whales getting caught in fishing gear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simple solution found to reduce number of whales getting caught in fishing gear

By Louise Glen
January 6, 2023, 2:03 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 5:59 pm
A whale caught on a rope on the sea bed. Image: SMASS and Shetland Dive Club.
A study to investigate whale entanglements in fishing gear around Scotland has identified a potential solution to avoid and reduce them in the future.

A working group has come up with a simple solution to use heavier sinking rope connecting fishing creels – which will in turn reduce entanglements.

At the moment, creel fishermen often use rope that floats, in which whales, dolphins and other marine animals can become entangled in.

Creels – also known as pots – are connected by ropes, which are set around Scotland’s coasts to catch prawns, crabs and lobsters.

Heavier rope to lie on the sea bed

If whales become entangled they often cannot escape, which can lead to injury and even death.

Entanglement is known to be the largest identified cause of death due to human activity for minke and humpback whales in Scottish waters.

However, the extent of the issue was not previously well understood.

While not always fatal, entanglements are hugely dangerous for marine mammals. Image: SMASS and Shetland Dive Club.

The Scottish Entanglement Alliance (SEA) brought together government, academia, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and the fishing industry.

During the project, commercial creel fishermen from all around the Scottish coast were interviewed and their contribution allowed the researchers to better understand the nature and extent of entanglements in Scotland’s waters.

The findings have been published in the journal Endangered Species Research.

The study estimated that in Scottish waters approximately six humpback whales and 30 minke whales become entangled in creel fishing ropes each year.

Russell Leaper, from the International Fund for Animal Welfare, lead author on the paper, said: “There is now a legal obligation in Scotland for fishers to report entanglements, which will improve our understanding of the issue.

“Our current understanding of the extent of entanglements in Scottish waters only became apparent through this study and the valuable contribution made by the fishermen who participated.

“This collaborative approach means that we now understand so much more about how entanglements occur, which has led us to be able to develop strategies for how to reduce entanglements in the future.”

What is the solution?

He continued: “There are many cases globally where the problem of marine animals becoming accidentally caught in fishing gear is very hard to solve.

“But here in Scotland, we can see a way forward, and the key to our success is working together with fishers.”

A study involving SAMS Fellow Susannah Calderan has estimated the numbers of whales and other marine creatures that…

Posted by The Scottish Association for Marine Science on Thursday, 5 January 2023

As well as the number of entanglements taking place, the study also showed that a high proportion of entangled whales had become caught in the groundline, the rope that links creels together on the seabed.

As groundline is usually made from rope which floats, it can form arches in the water between creels in which basking sharks or whales can get caught by their mouths, flippers or tails.

This key finding from the study has led to a possible way forward in addressing this problem.

If the groundline is made of rope which sinks rather than floats, it will lie on the seabed, and will not pose an entanglement risk.

This has shown the way for a new plan to trial sinking groundlines in the Scottish fishing industry.

Progress solutions

Bally Philp from the Scottish Creel Fisherman’s Federation (SCFF), a SEA partner, said: “It’s great to see Scotland’s fishermen are at the forefront of understanding and addressing the issue of marine animal entanglement and we hope to continue the collaborative approach in partnership with government, NGOs and researchers.

“We really want to trial solutions, and look forward to the next stage in this work.”

Susannah Calderan, a research fellow at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban and report co-author, said: “Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) has now received funding from the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot, to facilitate trials of sinking groundline in Scottish creel fisheries, and understand how it might be implemented in a way that’s practical for fishers and beneficial for the marine environment.

“This wouldn’t be possible without different organisations including the creel fishing industry working together, and I’m optimistic that we can progress solutions in this fishery which otherwise has a relatively low environmental impact.”

