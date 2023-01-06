Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at ‘special place’ Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at ‘special place’ Cove Rangers

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 6, 2023, 2:51 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 4:26 pm
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter
Declan Glass has returned to Cove Rangers. Image: DC Thomson/ Scott Baxter

Declan Glass  had “no doubts” about rejoining Cove Rangers on loan from Dundee United for the rest of the season.

Creative midfielder Glass, 22, was previously on loan at Cove from United during the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, before being recalled.

In his impressive first stint, which came during Cove’s title-winning season in League Two – their first campaign in the SPFL – he scored seven goals across 21 appearances, with many of those strikes spectacular.

Glass became Cove boss Paul Hartley’s first signing after he himself returned for a second spell as manager at Balmoral Stadium on Thursday. 

On making his return to now-Championship Cove, Glass told the club’s website: “It’s great to be back. This has been a special place for me, and as soon as I got the call, I had no doubts.

“I’ve already built-up relationships with so many of the guys, both as friends and on the pitch, and that definitely helps.”

As well as his familiarity with the playing squad, Glass described Hartley as a “big factor” in his decision to opt for another loan at Cove, adding: “I know him well from my previous spell here, and he was the one who probably got my career as a footballer up and running.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley and Declan Glass are pictured after winning the Ladbrokes League Two Manager and Player of the Month award for August 2019. Image: SNS

“I was just a kid then, but he gave me the opportunity and I’ll always appreciate that.

“This time round, I just want to get back to doing what I do best.”

Glass hopes he’s ‘over the injuries’ and can rack up much-needed games

Since his first spell with the Aberdeen outfit, Glass has endured a frustrating time of it – due to issues including a serious knee injury with loan club Partick Thistle which ruled him out for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite these problems impacting the amount of games he has been able to string together since 2019, Glass still followed up the League Two winner’s medal he got from Cove’s 2019/20 triumph by claiming two Championship winner’s medals, with both parent club United – also in 2019/20 – and then Kilmarnock last term.

In November, he received a Football Association of Ireland Cup winner’s medal, having played in three rounds of the competition while on loan at Derry City.

Last term, Glass also played 10 times in the Premiership for Dundee United under Tam Courts, but is determined this fresh Cove spell will be one free of fitness issues.

Declan Glass scoring for Dundee United against Hibs in last season’s Premiership. Image: SNS

He added: “Hopefully I’m over the injuries now and it’ll be good to get back into that regular flow of playing games, that’s what I need at this stage of my career.

“I’ve been doing everything I can in terms of fitness, doing rehab, working with sports scientists, and I just want to kickstart 2023 in the best possible way.

“It felt good being back out on the pitch training last night; it felt as if I’ve never been away.”

Hartley: Glass ‘has the talent to win you a game out of nothing’

Cove manager Hartley said: “Declan was really good for us during his previous loan period when he helped us win the League Two title.

“He’s the kind of player I like, he offers real creativity, is a lively character, and he’ll be great both on the pitch and in the dressing room. He has the talent to win you a game out of nothing and he’ll be a real asset.

“He has had his injuries since we last worked with him, but hopefully that’s all in the past, and I have every confidence we can get the best out of him.”

Subject to SFA clearance, Glass is in line to make his second debut for Cove against Queen’s Park at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

