Declan Glass delighted to be back for second loan spell at ‘special place’ Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Declan Glass had “no doubts” about rejoining Cove Rangers on loan from Dundee United for the rest of the season.

Creative midfielder Glass, 22, was previously on loan at Cove from United during the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, before being recalled.

In his impressive first stint, which came during Cove’s title-winning season in League Two – their first campaign in the SPFL – he scored seven goals across 21 appearances, with many of those strikes spectacular.

Glass became Cove boss Paul Hartley’s first signing after he himself returned for a second spell as manager at Balmoral Stadium on Thursday.

On making his return to now-Championship Cove, Glass told the club’s website: “It’s great to be back. This has been a special place for me, and as soon as I got the call, I had no doubts.

“I’ve already built-up relationships with so many of the guys, both as friends and on the pitch, and that definitely helps.”

As well as his familiarity with the playing squad, Glass described Hartley as a “big factor” in his decision to opt for another loan at Cove, adding: “I know him well from my previous spell here, and he was the one who probably got my career as a footballer up and running.

“I was just a kid then, but he gave me the opportunity and I’ll always appreciate that.

“This time round, I just want to get back to doing what I do best.”

Glass hopes he’s ‘over the injuries’ and can rack up much-needed games

Since his first spell with the Aberdeen outfit, Glass has endured a frustrating time of it – due to issues including a serious knee injury with loan club Partick Thistle which ruled him out for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite these problems impacting the amount of games he has been able to string together since 2019, Glass still followed up the League Two winner’s medal he got from Cove’s 2019/20 triumph by claiming two Championship winner’s medals, with both parent club United – also in 2019/20 – and then Kilmarnock last term.

In November, he received a Football Association of Ireland Cup winner’s medal, having played in three rounds of the competition while on loan at Derry City.

Last term, Glass also played 10 times in the Premiership for Dundee United under Tam Courts, but is determined this fresh Cove spell will be one free of fitness issues.

He added: “Hopefully I’m over the injuries now and it’ll be good to get back into that regular flow of playing games, that’s what I need at this stage of my career.

“I’ve been doing everything I can in terms of fitness, doing rehab, working with sports scientists, and I just want to kickstart 2023 in the best possible way.

“It felt good being back out on the pitch training last night; it felt as if I’ve never been away.”

Hartley: Glass ‘has the talent to win you a game out of nothing’

Cove manager Hartley said: “Declan was really good for us during his previous loan period when he helped us win the League Two title.

“He’s the kind of player I like, he offers real creativity, is a lively character, and he’ll be great both on the pitch and in the dressing room. He has the talent to win you a game out of nothing and he’ll be a real asset.

“He has had his injuries since we last worked with him, but hopefully that’s all in the past, and I have every confidence we can get the best out of him.”

Subject to SFA clearance, Glass is in line to make his second debut for Cove against Queen’s Park at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.