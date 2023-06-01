Here are the 15 best quality beaches across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here are the 15 best quality beaches across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Shetland

Nairn has made Keep Scotland Beautiful's list of the best beaches for the 30th year in a row.

By Ross Hempseed
Nairn Central Beach
Nairn Central Beach has been awarded once again as one of Scotland's best beaches. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A total of 15 beaches across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Shetland have been awarded Scotland’s Beach Award from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The environmental charity awards beaches that are well looked after and maintained to a high standard for visitors and residents.

It means they must be clean and free of pollution or plastic waste, which many are due to dedicated clean-up teams in the community.

A total of 52 beaches have received the award this year, with eight in Aberdeenshire, one in Aberdeen, five in the Highlands and one in Shetland.

30 years of clear water at Nairn beach

Nairn Central Beach reached a major milestone, consistently achieving the award for the past 30 years with Dornoch Beach close behind at 29 years and Brora at 22 years.

Nairn is known for its beach with its low dunes, and large stretches of sand which attracts lots of visitors from nearby Inverness which has no beaches.

The beach at Loch Morlich entices crowds from the central Highlands in places such as Aviemore and Kingussie.

People enjoying the sunshine and warm weather at Balmedie Beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Dornoch Beach sits at the mouth of the Loch Fleet National Nature Reserve and offers large stretches of sand with diverse wildlife including nesting birds, flora and fauna.

All eight Aberdeenshire beaches have been awarded the past 14 years, with Balmedie coming out on top at 18 years.

Stonehaven and Inverboyndie Beach are firm favourites for watersports enthusiasts including surfers and windsurfers.

Here is a list of the award-winning beaches:

  • Loch Morlich
  • Brora Beach
  • Sango Sands, Durness
  • Dornoch Beach
  • Nairn Central Beach
  • West Sandwick, Shetland
  • Aberdeen Ballroom Beach
  • Balmedie Beach
  • Collieston Beach
  • Stonehaven Beach
  • Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth
  • Peterhead Lido
  • Cruden Bay Beach
  • Fraserburgh Tigerhill
  • Inverboyndie Beach

Jamie Ormiston, awards officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said,

Aberdeen Ballroom Beach has been recognised for the past 17 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches.

“Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“I’d like to thank all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy.”

