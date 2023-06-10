Call for Cairngorm camping ban after at least 10 fires set around Loch Morlich in one night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Call for Cairngorm camping ban after at least 10 fires set around Loch Morlich in one night

Fires were lit after strict warnings from the fire service.

By Louise Glen
A sign saying 'no fires' in front of a camping fire.
Loch Morlich - aftermath of campers who have left the beach and surrounding areas in a mess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The community in the Cairngorms have hit out at least 10 fires were lit around Loch Morlich last night.

The fires were lit on the Loch Morlich beach, with others reported throughout the Cairngorms – after the fire service asked people not to light fires.

Fires were visible on the Loch Morlich webcam last night, and shared on social media.

This week crews battled fires at Cannich in the Highlands for more than eight days.

On the Aviemore and Spey Valley Community Issues Forum page on Facebook, residents vented their fury at the sheer number of fires lit by campers and revellers.

One of the fires that was still smouldering this morning. Image: Supplied.

Last night forum member Paul Peat said: “High fire risk.

“Six fires visible from the Loch Morlich Watersports Webcam plus four more in the opposite direction on the other side of the loch.

Loch Morlich fires

“It’s quite clear that despite the signs, the message is not getting through and I fear without intervention that it’s only a matter of time before a large forest fire breaks out considering the very dry conditions we have had recently.”

One local resident told The P&J that fires are lit after staff in the area go home at 8pm.

Not wanting to be named, he said: “Four fires were still lit this morning, with no one near them.

“It is now time for a complete ban. I saw one man with a 50gallon drum in the Loch Morlich car park last night and it was filled to the top.

“It is our homes and livelihoods, people constantly come here and abuse our local area.”

He continued: “Education has not worked and it is time for a complete change.

“It is time to ban camping altogether on Loch Morlich. The weakened approach by the authorities to camping in the area is not helping at all.

“It is time for a complete ban.”

Councillor Bill Lobban, who represents the area in Highland Council, said: “”The irresponsible behaviour of a small number of people, and let’s be honest in comparison to the huge number of visitors who arrive here all summer long it is a small number, are ruining it for the majority.

“What sort of idiot lights a fire in the middle of of a drought is beyond comprehension.”

He continued: “In Badenoch and Strathspey we have an almost exclusively tourist economy. We need people to come here.

“What we don’t need are the morons who trash our beauty spots and leave their smouldering fires, litter and human excrement all over the place.

“Only by good grace and sheer luck have we not seen a devastating wildfire.”

He continued: “All the public authorities and in particular landowner Forestry and Land Scotland need to get their act together and produce a solution immediately before the unthinkable happens”

A fireman rubbing his eyes at the fire at Cannich.
More than 30 officers tackled a blaze at Cannich. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Local residents walked the beach this morning, sharing pictures of the fires still smouldering, as campers slept nearby.

Responding to the picture, readers shared their outrage, urging people to report fires to the police, and the fire service.

“The more calls they receive, the more likely we will see a response.”

Another woman wrote: “Why do people turn into morons when the weather gets nice? Maybe they’d like us to do the same in their back garden!”

One man raised concerns about the impact of the sheer volume of fires on the environment.

He wrote: “The white sand at Morar is turning grey with ashes from fires and is becoming a problem of it will happen at the loch.”

Wake up every one of them

Another man said: “I hope you woke up every one of them.”

This week the fire service put out a statement saying even the smallest fire can spread.

A “very high” warning for an increased risk of wildfires is in place until today, Saturday June 10.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned that many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage.

Station Commander John Harvey said: “Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

Forestry and Land Scotland has been asked to comment.

Evidence of wildfires at Loch Morlich beach with day trippers gathering on the sunny beach in the background.
Loch Morlich – aftermath of campers who have left the beach and surrounding areas in a mess. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Evidence of wildfires at Loch Morlich beach with day trippers gathering on the sunny beach in the background.
Locals took to putting out the fires. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Evidence of wildfires at Loch Morlich beach with day trippers gathering on the sunny beach in the background.
Some tents could still be seen on the beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Evidence of wildfires at Loch Morlich beach with day trippers gathering on the sunny beach in the background.
Signs at Loch Morlich beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Evidence of wildfires at Loch Morlich beach with day trippers gathering on the sunny beach in the background.
Locals covered over the fires to put them out. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Evidence of wildfires and camping at Loch Morlich beach with day trippers gathering on the sunny beach in the background.
A call has been  made for a camping ban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

