Graham Tatters to take leave from role as Elgin City chairman

Graham Tatters is stepping back from his role as Elgin City chairman due to family reasons.

Following Tatters’ decision, the City board have appointed director Isla Benzie to the role of interim chairwoman. She will take up the position with immediate effect.

Tatters has a long association with Elgin, stretching back to 1989 when he joined as part of the club’s coaching staff.

The Englishman has managed the club on multiple occasions, before making the switch to the boardroom as a director in 2005, and subsequently becoming chairman.

Tatters’ most recent act was to appoint Ross Draper as Elgin’s player-manager, following the departure of Gavin Price towards the end of last season.