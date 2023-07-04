Traffic restrictions added to popular coastal road between Morar and Arisaig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic restrictions added to popular coastal road between Morar and Arisaig

The B8008 Morar to Arisaig road has been painted with double yellow lines to deter people parking along the road.

By Ross Hempseed
B8008 coastal road with double yellow lines.
The B8008 Morar to Arisaig road has been painted with double yellow lines. Image: Highland Council.

Double yellow lines have been painted along a popular West Highland coastal road to prevent illegal parking following years of issues.

The B8008 Morar to Arisaig on Scotland’s west coast has faced issues, including overcrowding and congestion due to tourists coming to the Highlands.

Many people would park “inconsiderately or dangerously” along the road to access several beaches along the coast, including motorhomes and campervans.

The B8008 is at points a narrow and winding road and roadside parking could increase the risk of incidents, especially when vehicles park along the road overnight.

Highland Council have now taken action to help crack down on this behaviour, following consultation with the B8008 Working Group.

The road now has several miles of double yellow lines to prevent roadside parking which could result in a £100 fine or vehicle uplift if ignored.

Camusdarach beach
Camusdarach Beach, one of the popular beaches along the B8008 coastal road. Image: Valerie Stuart-Orchard.

‘No room for compromise’ when it comes to road safety.

There are 10 designated sites for motorhomes/campervans to park along the B8008.

A B8008 Working Group spokesperson said: “It is important to raise public awareness of the new traffic control measures ahead of the busy summer season.

“People need to be aware ahead of travelling to the area, particularly those who may intend to park motorhomes, campervans or park and pitch a tent at the beach to consider alternative options as road parking at these key locations is not possible.

Highland council
Highland Council has previously tried to limit parking along the B8008. Image: Highland Council.

“The community welcomes thousands of visitors all year round and continues to strive to improve infrastructure throughout the area, however, we also need to be realistic in our ability to continue to offer the best west coast visitor experience in a sustainable and responsible way that prevents over-tourism and safety implications for both residents and visitors alike.”

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Ken Gowans, added: “The Morar to Arisaig route is historically one of the most popular stretches of coastline on the west coast, with the iconic Silver Sands – Morar, Camusdarach and Traigh beaches with backdrops to the majestic Small Isles.

“It is particularly popular during the summer months, however, public safety and access for emergency response vehicles is a priority and there is no room for compromise when it comes to keeping roads clear and safe.”

