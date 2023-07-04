Traffic restrictions added to popular coastal road between Morar and Arisaig

Double yellow lines have been painted along a popular West Highland coastal road to prevent illegal parking following years of issues.

The B8008 Morar to Arisaig on Scotland’s west coast has faced issues, including overcrowding and congestion due to tourists coming to the Highlands.

Many people would park “inconsiderately or dangerously” along the road to access several beaches along the coast, including motorhomes and campervans.

The B8008 is at points a narrow and winding road and roadside parking could increase the risk of incidents, especially when vehicles park along the road overnight.

Highland Council have now taken action to help crack down on this behaviour, following consultation with the B8008 Working Group.

The road now has several miles of double yellow lines to prevent roadside parking which could result in a £100 fine or vehicle uplift if ignored.

‘No room for compromise’ when it comes to road safety.

There are 10 designated sites for motorhomes/campervans to park along the B8008.

A B8008 Working Group spokesperson said: “It is important to raise public awareness of the new traffic control measures ahead of the busy summer season.

“People need to be aware ahead of travelling to the area, particularly those who may intend to park motorhomes, campervans or park and pitch a tent at the beach to consider alternative options as road parking at these key locations is not possible.

“The community welcomes thousands of visitors all year round and continues to strive to improve infrastructure throughout the area, however, we also need to be realistic in our ability to continue to offer the best west coast visitor experience in a sustainable and responsible way that prevents over-tourism and safety implications for both residents and visitors alike.”

Economy and Infrastructure Committee chairman, Ken Gowans, added: “The Morar to Arisaig route is historically one of the most popular stretches of coastline on the west coast, with the iconic Silver Sands – Morar, Camusdarach and Traigh beaches with backdrops to the majestic Small Isles.

“It is particularly popular during the summer months, however, public safety and access for emergency response vehicles is a priority and there is no room for compromise when it comes to keeping roads clear and safe.”