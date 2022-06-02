Limited parking on coastal road near Arisaig and Camusdarach beaches as summer approaches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has warned drivers of limited parking on a popular scenic coastal road between Morar and Arisaig.

The B8008 Arisaig to Morar road runs close to the coastline towards Mallaig and is popular with tourists.

The road provides access and parking for tourists going to Arisaig and Camusdarach beaches, which will have increased foot traffic due to the warmer weather.

Highland Council has put up new signage alerting drivers and tourists of limited parking along the B8008.

Principal traffic officer for Highland Council, Shane Manning, said: “The new signage is in place to alert drivers visiting the popular coastal road and beaches of the B8008 that there is limited parking availability.

“It is hoped the warning signs will alert drivers of parking constraints, encourage responsible parking and make people consider the duration of their stay and the impact it may have on other road users and vital emergency services.”

The council has invested in improving the B8008, which has been affected by coastal erosion and is in parts reduced to a single lane causing congestion in summer.

The banking has been reinstated and built up to prevent vehicles from parking in the most dangerous and narrow parts of the road.

There are also areas restricted by double yellow lines to ensure the passage of emergency vehicles is maintained.

Officials are urging tourists to consider active travel or public transport when thinking of travelling to the area and enjoying the beautiful sandy beaches.