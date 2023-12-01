Environment IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights illuminate the sky as readers reach for their camera Readers had their cameras at the ready to capture nature's light show in all its glory. Ollie in Glenelg. Image: Trish Brewster. By Ross Hempseed December 1 2023, 9.42pm Share IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights illuminate the sky as readers reach for their camera Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/environment/6277810/northern-lights-gallery-december/ Copy Link 0 comment The Northern Lights, also known as nature’s ultimate light show, illuminated the night sky across the north and north-east. The Aurora Borealis are one of nature’s most wonderous phenomenon and have been making consistent appearances across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire at night. Eager residents are always on hand to capture the bursts of green, teal and purple colours that lit up the cold, dark night sky. This time around the lights made an appearance relatively early in the evening at around 6pm, usually people have to wait until later to see the full show. Here are some of the best photos captured by residents. Dunnottar Castle. Image; Michael Diamond. Pitmedden. Image: Linda Smart Jones. Nairn. Image: Tasha Ainslie. Inverness. Image: Gail Campbell. Crovie. Image: Lisa Wyness. Image: Katrina McDowell. Archiestown. Image: Sarah Holmes. Image: Greig Morrison. Image: Paul Mckay. Portgordon. Image: Marina Bruce. Findhorn. Image: Katie Jane. Glenelg. Image: Trish Brewster. Kingussie. Image: Colin McPherson. Kennethmont. Image: Nicole Grant. Keith. Image: Danny Morgan. Golspie. Image: Susan Grant. What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
