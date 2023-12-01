IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights illuminate the sky as readers reach for their camera

The Northern Lights, also known as nature’s ultimate light show, illuminated the night sky across the north and north-east.

The Aurora Borealis are one of nature’s most wonderous phenomenon and have been making consistent appearances across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire at night.

Eager residents are always on hand to capture the bursts of green, teal and purple colours that lit up the cold, dark night sky.

This time around the lights made an appearance relatively early in the evening at around 6pm, usually people have to wait until later to see the full show.

Here are some of the best photos captured by residents.