Angus MacDonald happy to show patience on Aberdeen game-time after award-nominated Helsinki strike described as ‘miracle’ by HJK keeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Angus MacDonald happy to show patience on Aberdeen game-time after award-nominated Helsinki strike described as ‘miracle’ by HJK keeper

MacDonald's start in the 2-2 Europa Conference League draw at the Bolt Arena on Thursday was his first of the continental campaign, and one of just six appearances so far this term.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Patient Angus MacDonald joked his super-strike against HJK – which lit a fire under struggling Aberdeen in freezing Helsinki – was his best goal in two decades as he staked his claim for regular Dons action.

The 31-year-old centre-back was one of seven players brought into the starting line-up by Reds boss Barry Robson ahead of Thursday’s 2-2 Europa Conference League draw at the snow-hit Bolt Arena.

Much-changed Aberdeen were not just getting battered by the elements, but by HJK – and were fortunate to be just 2-0 down as half-time approached.

However, on 41 minutes, MacDonald – making his first appearance of the Euro campaign – sent an unstoppable half-volley beyond Helsinki keeper Niki Maenpaa, sparking a comeback which saw Duk equalise in the second period and the Reds almost snatch victory.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald scores to make it 2-1 at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

A key part of the run to claim third place in the Premiership under Robson in the second half of last season, MacDonald has been left out in the cold behind Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and Slobodan Rubezic in the back three for much of this season, making just six appearances so far in all competitions.

While admitting it has been frustrating, the Englishman reflected: “For me personally it has been (a frustrating season), after such a strong finish last year.

“I picked up a knee injury the first week of pre season, which is never ideal.

“But credit the boys in front of me – they have performed and it’s just about being patient.

“I’m always going to be a good character around the group and show my professionalism, but I’ll always work hard on the training pitch to try to get back in.

“It’s just one of them – the lads in front have done well since I’ve been out and it’s just about being patient and biding my time.

“The manager knows what I can bring to the team. I just need to wait my turn sort of thing.”

MacDonald’s first thought after wonder-goal: ‘What do I do now?’

MacDonald reckons his stunning contribution in Helsinki – which home goalie Maenpaa applauded as a “miracle” goal – was his best scoring effort since he was “about 10”.

It has even been nominated for the Uefa goal of the week across Champions League, Europa League and Conference matches, decided by the public vote.

The Dons defender said: “My first thought was, what do I do now? Let’s get back in position because I’m not used to scoring those goals.”

MacDonald was pleased with how Aberdeen recovered from a slow start in Helsinki, and thinks the sub-zero temperatures, snow and amount of changes all impacted their performance in the game’s opening 40 minutes.

He said: “Putting so many changes into the team can really throw us off, but after the goal we showed how to gel and we grew in confidence.

“Jack Milne was fantastic making his debut – and, even better, making a European debut – so credit to him.

“There were some great performances out there.

“We probably showed them too much respect first 20 minutes.

“But as soon as the goal went in everything started to change.”

Game ‘definitely would not have continued in Scotland’ – MacDonald

On the remarkable weather on the night, MacDonald added: “There have been a few cold days at Cormack Park, but this definitely tops it.

“It definitely would not have continued in Scotland.

“I tried to be brave first half and come out in shorts and t-shirt – and my hands froze over, so I couldn’t even put a thermal on.”

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (right) is dejected after Santeri Hostikka scores to make it 2-0 HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald (right) is dejected after Santeri Hostikka scores to make it 2-0 HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS.

The snowfall meant a tractor had to clear the pitch at both half-time and on 74 minutes at the Bolt Arena.

The 1,500 Dons fans in attendance were also warned the game could be abandoned after snowballs were thrown at HJK keeper Maenpaa.

MacDonald joked a postponement “wouldn’t have mattered because I scored the goal!”

Aberdeen ‘kick’ themselves over two HJK draws, but focus now on Hibs, league climb and cup final places

However, he thought the 2-2 draw in Helsinki, as well as the similar come-from-behind nature of the 1-1 stalemate with HJK at Pittodrie reflected what has been a frustrating – and still winless – Conference League Group G campaign for the Dons with five of their six matches played.

He said: “We’ll look back and kick ourselves we should’ve taken more from both games and could have been qualifying.

“But it’s not meant to be.

“We’ve shown great character home and away – and throughout the European campaign.”

Aberdeen head to Hibs on Sunday looking to avoid another post-continental action hangover.

Their stuttering Premiership form has them 10th in the top-flight – five places and five points behind their hosts.

MacDonald – who thinks every player in Robson’s squad is “champing at the bit” to earn a League Cup final place ahead of the Hampden showpiece against Rangers on December 17 – said: “We’ve had a lot of games and travelling, but it’s all focus back to the league to try to finish in the top three again.

HJK's Bojan Radulovic in denied a goal by Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS.
HJK’s Bojan Radulovic in denied a goal by Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS.

“Travel… the teams you’re coming up against are not easy, they’re great quality players… it does take a lot out of you.

“But that’s all excuses. We’re professional footballers, that’s what we do. Play week in, week out, two games a week.

“So there are no excuses now, we’ve got to kick on in the league and get results.

“(Hibs) is another game away from home. So we’ll look to recover, probably freshen it up, go again and look to get three points.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists referee made the right call by not abandoning Euro clash in frozen Finland

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Boss Barry Robson says Aberdeen have had to endure the toughest fixture schedule in…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald applauds the Dons fans at full-time after the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage match draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Is it time for Aberdeen to switch to a back four to…
HJK Helsinki manager Toni Korkeakunnas during a press conference at the Bolt Arena ahead of the game with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
HJK Helsinki boss Toni Korkeakunnas admits he is open to managing in Scotland
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Angus MacDonald's stunning strike is reward for perseverance during tough campaign
Aberdeen's Connor Barron helps his team mate Ester Sokler (left) after he was fouled against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists referee made the right call by not abandoning Euro…
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye during the 2-2 Europa Conference League group stage draw at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Report card as Aberdeen duo Pape Gueye and Jack Milne brought in from…
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen celebrates Duk scoring to make it 2-2 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's search for first Euro win of the season continues after frustrating 2-2 draw…
Watch our HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen preview video.
WATCH - HJK Helsinki v Aberdeen video preview: 15-below-zero at kick-off as Barry Robson…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison nominated for SWPL player of the month for November
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore explains reason behind withdrawal from Scotland U23s squad

Conversation