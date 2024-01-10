The Moray harbour where you can (almost) walk on water

A massive barrier of stones has been swept into the entrance of a Moray harbour, completely blocking any boats from entering or leaving.

The huge shingle wall has formed at the mouth of the Portgordon port over the last month.

Stormy weather is believed to be a contributor.

The natural blockage has now grown so large that it is possible to walk from one pier to the other.

Walkers on the coastline have stopped to marvel at the unusual sight.

Residents who have stayed in the village for more than 60 years have said they have never seen it happen before.

Harbour owner Crown Estate Scotland says monthly inspections are taking place to monitor the shingle.

How have stones blocked Portgordon Harbour?

Locals say the shingle barrier began building during bad weather on the Moray coast shortly before Christmas.

Residents overlooking the harbour say the stones were washed in during particularly high tides and strong winds.

They have also made a slipway in the port unusable with branches, rubbish and other debris swept up to a sign ironically warning of the dangers of the deep water.

Some ladders that would be used to descend to boats have been engulfed.

Meanwhile, a build-up of stones is visible slightly underneath the surface of the water in the outer basin of Portgordon Harbour, which is not blocked and still accessible from the open sea.

£300k of repairs last year

Last year Crown Estate Scotland commissioned £300,000 of repairs to the harbour, including removing shingle.

Other works included installing new ladders, grab chains, replacing handrails, slab repairs and fixing gaps that had made it impossible for vehicles to access the piers.

Portgordon Harbour was officially closed in 1947 but was still used by small boat owners until recently. There are, perhaps unsurprisingly, no boats in the harbour at the moment.

Crown Estate Scotland says it is working with locals and Highlands and Islands Enterprise on improvements to the harbour area in the village.

A spokesman added: “The harbour is not currently operational and has been closed for many decades. We are supporting local people’s ambitions for the harbour area and have recently completed repair works to the harbour walls and piers.

“We continue to ensure that shingle and stone accumulations are addressed to maintain access to the piers for pedestrians, with monthly inspections taking place.

“Our work with the people of Portgordon is just one example of how Crown Estate Scotland is helping make the ambitions of coastal communities a reality.”

In pictures: Portgordon Harbour blocked

Future of Portgordon Harbour examined

The future of the port has been examined closely. The previous Portgordon Community Harbour Group commissioning feasibility studies.

In 2005 the possibility of a marina was examine. In 2011 the case for a new village hall on land next to the quayside was investigated.

Another feasibility study, this time commissioned by the Portgordon Community Trust, which was formed from the previous group, is due to begin this month.

The work by Stirling-based MKA Economics will examine future ownership models for the harbour, including transferring it to being a community asset.

Use of the harbour has declined in recent years, particularly since the Covid pandemic. The trust is eager to improve the area surrounding the port.

The group has already secured ownership of the former Richmond Arms hotel with the assistance of Crown Estate Scotland. This could be used as office space with plans to open a cafe, self-catering apartment and shop to generate income.

Trust chairman Derek Murray said: “Several studies have been carried out in the past over a number of years, but this latest study will bring everything up to date and will also give the community another opportunity to share their views on the future of the harbour.”