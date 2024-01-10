The Moray harbour where you can (almost) walk on water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

The Moray harbour where you can (almost) walk on water

Stones swept to shore during winter storms have made getting a boat into Portgordon Harbour impossible.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Shingle barrier at Portgordon Harbour with village behind.
You can now walk from pier to pier at Portgordon Harbour. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A massive barrier of stones has been swept into the entrance of a Moray harbour, completely blocking any boats from entering or leaving.

The huge shingle wall has formed at the mouth of the Portgordon port over the last month.

Stormy weather is believed to be a contributor.

The natural blockage has now grown so large that it is possible to walk from one pier to the other.

Portgordon Harbour filled with stones with sign saying "danger deep water" in foreground.
Stones have filled Portgordon Harbour. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Walkers on the coastline have stopped to marvel at the unusual sight.

Residents who have stayed in the village for more than 60 years have said they have never seen it happen before.

Harbour owner Crown Estate Scotland says monthly inspections are taking place to monitor the shingle.

How have stones blocked Portgordon Harbour?

Locals say the shingle barrier began building during bad weather on the Moray coast shortly before Christmas.

Residents overlooking the harbour say the stones were washed in during particularly high tides and strong winds.

They have also made a slipway in the port unusable with branches, rubbish and other debris swept up to a sign ironically warning of the dangers of the deep water.

View from pier to pier with stones in between.
It is now possible to walk from pier to pier at Portgordon. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Some ladders that would be used to descend to boats have been engulfed.

Meanwhile, a build-up of stones is visible slightly underneath the surface of the water in the outer basin of Portgordon Harbour, which is not blocked and still accessible from the open sea.

£300k of repairs last year

Last year Crown Estate Scotland commissioned £300,000 of repairs to the harbour, including removing shingle.

Other works included installing new ladders, grab chains, replacing handrails, slab repairs and fixing gaps that had made it impossible for vehicles to access the piers.

Portgordon Harbour was officially closed in 1947 but was still used by small boat owners until recently. There are, perhaps unsurprisingly, no boats in the harbour at the moment.

Ladder descends from pier into stones.
Ladders have been engulfed by stones. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Crown Estate Scotland says it is working with locals and Highlands and Islands Enterprise on improvements to the harbour area in the village.

A spokesman added: “The harbour is not currently operational and has been closed for many decades. We are supporting local people’s ambitions for the harbour area and have recently completed repair works to the harbour walls and piers.

“We continue to ensure that shingle and stone accumulations are addressed to maintain access to the piers for pedestrians, with monthly inspections taking place.

“Our work with the people of Portgordon is just one example of how Crown Estate Scotland is helping make the ambitions of coastal communities a reality.”

In pictures: Portgordon Harbour blocked

Portgordon Harbour engulfed by stones.
Stones are on the slipway as well as blocking the entrance channel. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Stones visible under the water.
Stones are also visible under the water in the outer basin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Stones in the inner basin of Portgordon Harbour.
Stones are also building up inside the inner basin of the harbour. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Portgordon Harbour filled with water.
Portgordon Harbour in 2016. Image: DC Thomson

Future of Portgordon Harbour examined

The future of the port has been examined closely. The previous Portgordon Community Harbour Group commissioning feasibility studies.

In 2005 the possibility of a marina was examine. In 2011 the case for a new village hall on land next to the quayside was investigated.

Another feasibility study, this time commissioned by the Portgordon Community Trust, which was formed from the previous group, is due to begin this month.

The work by Stirling-based MKA Economics will examine future ownership models for the harbour, including transferring it to being a community asset.

Google Maps image of Richmond Arms hotel.
Community ownership of the former Richmond Arms Hotel is part of the hopes to revitalise Portgordon Harbour. Image: Google Maps

Use of the harbour has declined in recent years, particularly since the Covid pandemic. The trust is eager to improve the area surrounding the port.

The group has already secured ownership of the former Richmond Arms hotel with the assistance of Crown Estate Scotland. This could be used as office space with plans to open a cafe, self-catering apartment and shop to generate income.

Trust chairman Derek Murray said: “Several studies have been carried out in the past over a number of years, but this latest study will bring everything up to date and will also give the community another opportunity to share their views on the future of the harbour.”

More from Environment

I spent a day helping out at the Reuse Shop at Hazlehead Recycling Centre. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
What I learned working a day at Hazlehead Recycling Centre's Reuse Shop
An artist impression of the scheme from 2021
Caley Thistle set to score from multi million pound Loch Ness hydro deal
C4C director Gordon Sutherland is delighted with the councillors' approval. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Coul Links: Delight for developers as councillors back controversial golf course plans
Opponents say a golf course would damage protected sites. Image Craig Allardyce
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
Person taking photo of Northern lights at Culloden battlefield
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights illuminate the sky as readers reach for their camera
Wintry and windy conditions are making it challenging for SSEN to return power to more than a thousand customers impacted by power outages Saturday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Brrr-ace yourselves! Temperatures set to plummet to -10C this weekend
Snow at the Lecht ski centre.
Early start to ski season as Lecht Ski Centre is blanketed in snow
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
Kate Forbes at the launch of Highland Renewables in Inverness with Yvonne Crook from Highland Tourism CIC and George Baxter, from GreenPower Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renewables giant helps power Kate Forbes roadshows

Conversation