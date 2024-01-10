Serial drink-driver who crashed into bus banned from the roads for almost three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial drink-driver who crashed into bus banned from the roads for almost three years

This was Dibu John's second drink-driving conviction in just over six months.

By David McPhee
A photo of Dibu John, drink-driver next to an image of his car after the Aberdeen bus crash
Drink-driver Dibu John and his extensively damaged Nissan Juke. Image: DC Thomson.

A repeat drink-driver who ploughed into a bus has been handed a significant road ban.

Dibu John, 37, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The court was told he collided with a bus at the junction between North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht before driving his mangled Nissan Juke for a mile back to his home.

It was John’s second drink-driving conviction in six months after he was caught behind the wheel while on his way to pick up his daughter from school in May last year.

School run drink-driving

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that police constables attended at Eday Road, Aberdeen, on May 17 where they found John unsteady on his feet.

He initially claimed to be suffering a medical episode due to being diabetic and officers took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

But the officers soon noted a smell of alcohol coming from him and asked him to provide a specimen of breath which provided a positive reading.

In response to caution and arrest, John – who was on his way to pick up his daughter from school – told the officer: “It’s my fault.”

His urine was tested and provided a reading of 222mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine. The legal limit is 67mg.

Dibu John's car after the Aberdeen bus crash
Dibu John was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he collided with the First bus at the junction between North Anderson Drive and the Lang Stracht. Image: DC Thomson.

Drink-driver drove home after Aberdeen bus crash

On November 27 2023, the driver of a First bus was driving on the Lang Stracht at the junction with North Anderson Drive when he saw John’s red Nissan Juke appear from the opposite direction and fail to give way.

“It resulted in the vehicle colliding with the front offside of the bus,” Ms Laird said.

When police arrived on the scene they saw the bus had sustained damage but were unable to locate John’s vehicle.

They reviewed the CCTV of the collision, identified John’s vehicle and attended at his property.

He was also found to be driving while only on a provisional driving licence.

When asked to provide a specimen on breath, John gave a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

John pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

He also admitted one charge of driving without due care or attention and a further charge of driving without insurance due to having no qualified driver in the vehicle with him.

Dibu John, a drink-driver who caused a bus crash in Aberdeen
Dibu John received a significant road ban when he was caught drink-driving for the second time in a year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I cannot imagine what you thought you were doing’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett described his client’s behaviour on both occasions as a “bizarre series of circumstances”.

“There’s clearly mental health issues here and he has been using alcohol to medicate that,” Mr Burnett said.

“Mr John must now accept that he has more than one conviction for drink-driving on his record.”

Sheriff Rory Bannerman told John he had shown a “remarkable lack of interest” in the safety of other road users.

North Anderson Drive collision.
The incident caused delays near the Lang Stracht junction.

He also told John it was “difficult to put much stock” in the fact that he had no previous convictions before these incidents because he had managed to rack up two drink-driving convictions despite only being in the UK for two years.

“You were also on your way to pick up your daughter from school when you were found to be three times the drink-drive limit,” the sheriff said.

“I cannot imagine what you thought you were doing.”

Sheriff Bannerman disqualified John, of Eday Square, Aberdeen, from driving for 32 months and made him subject to the community payback order with supervision for 16 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Jones tormented residents in Inverness' Morning Field Place Picture shows; Philip Jones tormented residents in Inverness' Morning Field Place. Morning Field Place, Inverness. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Inverness nightmare neighbour tormented residents with sectarian songs
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
New inquiry begins into sexual harassment allegations against suspended Aberdeen sheriff
Peterhead Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man admits domestic abuse of ex whilst also hurling his dog to floor
The scene of the accident where Robert Cowie was killed.
Man goes on trial accused of killing cyclist near Boddam
To go with story by Callum Main. A man has been arrested following the death of a 59-year-old found injured in a property in the north-east in 2014. Picture shows; Robert Parks. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown; 7d55d20d-c5fd-4214-899f-9425ac538235
Oldmeldrum murder-accused called himself 'angel of death', trial told
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drug dealer with three previous convictions for narcotics has been given a further five-year prison term after police caught him carrying ?1,070 of heroin and cocaine. Rhyan Kelly, 23, was arrested after police found him with the illegal substances in a friend?s house in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on October 23 2023 Picture shows; Rhyan Kelly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Wullie Marr Photography (Edinburgh High Court) / Police Scotland (Rhyan Kelly custody pic) Date; Unknown
More jail time for 'appalling' north-east drug dealer from Liverpool
Aberdeen sheriff court
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Inverness domestic abuser Liam McIntosh Picture shows; Inverness domestic abuser Liam McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness domestic abuser jailed over terrifying threats against ex and children
Angus Hughes admitted attacking an ice cream man with a rock. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock
A Sheriff has ruled that Culloden mum Sara MacLennan "did absolutely everything she could to try and get the help her daughter needed from the doctors." Image shows the MacLennan family (from left to right) Sara, her late daughter Jessi, her husband Paul, their daughter Lacey and son Aiden. Supplied by Sara MacLennan
Inverness toddler 'could have been saved' from cancer death if 'negligent' medics had listened…