Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm – Working with the local community to secure Scotland’s green energy future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home News Environment

Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm – Working with the local community to secure Scotland’s green energy future

Offshore Wind Farm is set to revolutionize Scotland's energy landscape.

Presented by Muir Mhòr
Offshore Wind Farm
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.

The North East of Scotland has a proud history of energy innovation. As businesses work to address the huge climate change and energy security challenges that face our society, there is no better place to harness that spirit of innovation and engineering excellence, and deliver the clean energy technologies of the future.

Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project calls on community engagement

It is that innovation and investment in skills which the joint venture partners behind Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm, Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, is determined to deliver in the development of the project. Muir Mhòr, a proposed offshore wind farm located 63km from the coast of Peterhead, will  be one of the world’s first commercially-viable floating offshore wind farms once operational, and will be delivered to high levels of technological excellence.

Having been awarded seabed rights by Crown Estate Scotland in the historic 2022 ScotWind leasing round, the Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project is progressing at pace. Detailed studies have been undertaken both onshore and offshore to map out the environmental and geophysical features of the wind farm site and proposed infrastructure route, which have informed the initial proposal.

In November 2023, Muir Mhòr was pleased to welcome over 70 members of the local community to community engagement events where the company displayed their early-stage proposals and sought feedback.

Having taken the time to analyse feedback from the community and its ongoing environmental studies, Muir Mhòr is now looking forward to a further two community engagement events where the company will invite local residents, community groups and representatives to view the updated proposals, meet the team, and help to shape the Muir Mhòr project.

The events will take place:

March 26 2024, 2-7pm, at Peterhead Football Club, Balmoor Terrace, Peterhead AB42 1EQ.
27 March 27 2024, 2-7pm, at  Longside Parish Church Hall, 4-13 Inn Brae, Longside AB42 4XN.

ScotWind represents a huge investment in Scotland’s green energy future. Stakeholders are determined to develop Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm as a project that directly supports communities and the energy transition in the North East of Scotland, creating job and training opportunities, enabling skills development, and actively contributing to the development of a world-class Scottish supply chain.

To that end, Muir Mhòr is proud to have awarded over £5.39 million in development contracts to local suppliers as part of its collaborative and transparent approach towards the development of a world-class Scottish supply chain.

What’s more, Muir Mhòr is supporting education and skills across all learning stages and in workforce development – both here in the North East, and further afield. Its Future Leaders Fund with the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) will support the next generation of civil and energy engineers, providing £200,000 over 20 years, as well as mentoring and work experience opportunities. The team is made up of trained STEM Ambassadors, and Muir Mhòr supports Developing the Young Workforce STEM initiatives across Scotland also.

Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.

Muir Mhòr said: “We hope many of you are able to attend our upcoming engagement events to learn about the project, meet our team, and provide your valued input which is integral to our approach to the project.”

Learn more information about Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm, including a virtual exhibition room showcasing the updated proposal here.

The Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project team is keen to engage with local residents, community groups and all other interested parties to listen to feedback and comments. The project team can be contacted at any time at: info@muirmhor.co.uk. Feedback can be provided online at: feedback@muirmhor.co.uk.

Muir Mhor logo

More from Environment

Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
People urged to sign rewilding charter to help nature recovery
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
Robert Gordon's, Mackie and Gordon Schools pupils tackle real-world problems in green challenge
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
Couple who faced attempted kidnapping and ambush shooting launch plans for adventure tourism on…
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
'Keep Fairways Green': Community councils unite to oppose battery storage plan ahead of crucial…
Collage of Lossiemouth dunes before and after erosion.
Rapid erosion of stunning Lossiemouth beach dunes sparks concerns for future of town
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
£30 million rebuilding works finally start on blaze-hit Altens recycling centre
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
More than one year on, locals still cleaning up after 'serious' Ellon sewage plant…
The Lost Valley of Glencoe. Image: Shutterstock.
Where are the five areas in the running to become Scotland's next national park?
Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.
How Aboyne mum's home 'chemistry lab' turned into sustainable skincare shop
Diagram showing energy transition cogs.
Expertise key to navigating the energy transition investment landscape