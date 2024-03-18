Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm – Working with the local community to secure Scotland’s green energy future

The North East of Scotland has a proud history of energy innovation. As businesses work to address the huge climate change and energy security challenges that face our society, there is no better place to harness that spirit of innovation and engineering excellence, and deliver the clean energy technologies of the future.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project calls on community engagement

It is that innovation and investment in skills which the joint venture partners behind Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm, Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, is determined to deliver in the development of the project. Muir Mhòr, a proposed offshore wind farm located 63km from the coast of Peterhead, will be one of the world’s first commercially-viable floating offshore wind farms once operational, and will be delivered to high levels of technological excellence.

Having been awarded seabed rights by Crown Estate Scotland in the historic 2022 ScotWind leasing round, the Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project is progressing at pace. Detailed studies have been undertaken both onshore and offshore to map out the environmental and geophysical features of the wind farm site and proposed infrastructure route, which have informed the initial proposal.

In November 2023, Muir Mhòr was pleased to welcome over 70 members of the local community to community engagement events where the company displayed their early-stage proposals and sought feedback.

Having taken the time to analyse feedback from the community and its ongoing environmental studies, Muir Mhòr is now looking forward to a further two community engagement events where the company will invite local residents, community groups and representatives to view the updated proposals, meet the team, and help to shape the Muir Mhòr project.

The events will take place:

March 26 2024, 2-7pm, at Peterhead Football Club, Balmoor Terrace, Peterhead AB42 1EQ.

27 March 27 2024, 2-7pm, at Longside Parish Church Hall, 4-13 Inn Brae, Longside AB42 4XN.

ScotWind represents a huge investment in Scotland’s green energy future. Stakeholders are determined to develop Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm as a project that directly supports communities and the energy transition in the North East of Scotland, creating job and training opportunities, enabling skills development, and actively contributing to the development of a world-class Scottish supply chain.

To that end, Muir Mhòr is proud to have awarded over £5.39 million in development contracts to local suppliers as part of its collaborative and transparent approach towards the development of a world-class Scottish supply chain.

What’s more, Muir Mhòr is supporting education and skills across all learning stages and in workforce development – both here in the North East, and further afield. Its Future Leaders Fund with the University of Highlands and Islands (UHI) will support the next generation of civil and energy engineers, providing £200,000 over 20 years, as well as mentoring and work experience opportunities. The team is made up of trained STEM Ambassadors, and Muir Mhòr supports Developing the Young Workforce STEM initiatives across Scotland also.

Working with the North East communities, Muir Mhòr is determined to lead the energy transition in the North East, and shape Scotland’s green energy future.

Muir Mhòr said: “We hope many of you are able to attend our upcoming engagement events to learn about the project, meet our team, and provide your valued input which is integral to our approach to the project.”

Learn more information about Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm, including a virtual exhibition room showcasing the updated proposal here.

The Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm project team is keen to engage with local residents, community groups and all other interested parties to listen to feedback and comments. The project team can be contacted at any time at: info@muirmhor.co.uk. Feedback can be provided online at: feedback@muirmhor.co.uk.