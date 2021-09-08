In at the deep end: Alness carer who entered the sector just as the pandemic began wins local hero accolade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

In at the deep end: Alness carer who entered the sector just as the pandemic began wins local hero accolade

By Chris MacLennan
September 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Rachel Howells, a care practitioner from Alness, has been nominated for a local hero award
An Alness carer is being hailed as a local hero for her work during the pandemic.

Rachel Howells, who works as a care practitioner for Highland Home Carers, is said to have gone “above and beyond” during the past 16 months.

The mother-of-one only entered the care sector as the pandemic set in.

But she soon found herself caring for some of the most vulnerable and at risk in society.

‘It was the deep, deep end’

Miss Howells said: “I was just learning my role.

“We were dealing with the biggest global threat we have ever had.

“Nobody knew what Covid was or how it spread – so really it was the deep, deep end.”

Highland MSP Edward Mountain has nominated the 36-year-old for a local hero award, which will be awarded at the Scottish Parliament’s opening ceremony in October.

In particular, the Alness woman has received praise for staying by the bedside of one elderly patient, as her family were unable to visit after contracting Covid-19.

Sadly, the elderly woman later died.

Miss Howells is praised for going “above and beyond” during the pandemic

‘I felt it was the right thing to do’

Miss Howells said: “I just felt that I had to sit with her through the night until an ambulance came.

“For me, I didn’t want her to be on her own.

“I would never want my mum to be sat in bed all on her own, so I just put myself in the shoes of her family.

“I felt that was the right thing to do.”

Finding a calling in social care

She said: “I am very proud to be nominated for this award.

“I’ll never look back. Social care is definitely for me – I just wish I had listened to my mum sooner.

“You build a bond with people and you get to know them and know their daily routine.

“I do feel proud and lucky to be doing the job I am doing, especially over the last year and a half.”

Local heroes to be celebrated in Holyrood

Each parliamentary term, all 129 MSPs are invited to nominate a local hero.

Local heroes will attend parliament in October, either physically or virtually, where their achievements will be celebrated.

Mr Mountain said choosing one person was incredibly difficult as so many put in a “heroic effort” during the pandemic.

Although singling out Miss Howells for her “tremendous” work, Mr Mountain has commended the work of all Highland Home Carers staff.

Edward Mountain NHS Highland
Edward Mountain MSP

He said: “At a time when Covid-19 hit the Highlands particularly badly, Rachel continuously picked up additional work to help ensure that elderly and vulnerable people continued to receive the care and support that they required.

“Highland Home Carers is one of the most respected providers of social care in the region and is an outstanding example of an employee-owned company.

“I admire their continuing efforts to invest in their staff and develop new ways to improve the care and wellbeing of those they look after, whether that’s going the extra mile or pressing for a more person-centred model of social care.”

‘Rachel is an absolute credit to herself’

Campbell Mair, managing director of Highland Home Carers, said: “What a wonderful honour this is.

“Rachel is an absolute credit to herself, to our organisation, and to care practitioners across Highland.”

