Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Joel Macbeath aiming to make the most of Huntly loan spell

By Callum Law
September 8, 2021, 11:45 am
Joel Macbeath has joined Huntly on loan from Elgin
Joel Macbeath has joined Huntly on loan from Elgin

Joel Macbeath is hoping to put lessons learned from striking colleagues at Elgin City and Ross County to good use at Huntly.

The striker has joined the Black and Golds on a season-long loan from Elgin.

At Borough Briggs, Macbeath has worked with Kane Hester, who has been a talisman for Elgin in recent times with 16 goals last season, 19 in season 2019-20 and seven already this season.

During his time with Ross County, the 20-year-old also tried to learn from Ross Stewart – now with Sunderland – and Brian Graham – a veteran of Scottish football with the likes of Dundee United, St Johnstone, Hibs, the Staggies and now Partick Thistle.

Macbeath said: “Kane’s great and he’s flying at the moment and scoring a lot of goals.
“He’s very quick and sharp in the box and is very instinctive.

“It’s good to learn from him and I’ve also tried to learn from the likes of Ross Stewart and Brian Graham at Ross County.

Joel Macbeath is looking forward to working with Huntly manager Allan Hale.

“I’ve tried to learn from other strikers I’ve worked with and Kane’s one of them. He’s got a really good record at Elgin.

“Ross didn’t start at the top, he worked hard and built his way up and fair play to him.

“Now he’s at Sunderland, which was a great move for him. He did great at Ross County and earned that move.

“It’s good to try to learn off somebody like Ross and Brian Graham was great with me as well and showed me a different side to the game.

“I try to learn off coaches and players and I think I’ll learn a lot from the manager at Huntly as well.”

‘Getting games is important’

Macbeath made his Huntly debut last Friday in the Christie Park side’s 4-0 loss to Fraserburgh.

He hopes to make the most of his opportunity at Huntly and is looking forward to facing Formartine United this weekend.

Allan Hale’s side will be trying to get back to winning ways following defeats to the Broch, Formartine in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Rothes.

Macbeath added: “The boys are ready to go and we want to put in a better display and put things right after the previous Formartine.

“For myself getting games is important and the Fraserburgh game was my first for a while.

“I’m delighted to join Huntly. I need to start playing regularly.

“I wasn’t going to get the game time I would want at Elgin for the time being, so I felt a loan move would be good for me and I think Elgin felt the same.

“Hopefully I can kick on and make the most of it because it’s a good level and I know I’ll get opportunities to play and contribute to the team.

“Hopefully I can help the team get as far up the table as possible, that’s the main aim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]