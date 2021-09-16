Cyclist attacked by occupant of passing car in the Western Isles

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was attacked by the occupant of a passing car in the Western Isles.

The cyclist was travelling near Bakers Road in the Newmarket area when they were attacked.

About 4pm on Wednesday 15th September a cyclist on the main road at Newmarket, Stornoway, near Baker's Road, was assaulted by the occupant of a passing car. It is believed a number of passers-by may have witnessed this. If you have any info, please contact Stornoway Police. pic.twitter.com/d4QCk4E97G — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) September 16, 2021

Police believe a number of passers-by may have been witness to the assault which happened around 4pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers in Stornoway.