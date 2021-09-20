Missing dog rescued after two off-duty coastguards spot it stuck on rocks

A dog that had been missing for two days has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after it was spotted marooned on the rocks.

The black Labrador type was spotted by chance by two members of Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team out walking their own dogs at Arnish near Stornoway.

Stornoway Lifeboat was launched at 10.30pm on Sunday and used its Y-boat to get the pooch off the rocks. It was re-united with its grateful owner around midnight.

“It was by chance that these two off duty coastguards saw the dog,” a spokesman said. “At first they thought it was a seal on the rocks but closer inspection revealed it had a waggy tail.”