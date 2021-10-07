Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Should religious representatives be on the education committee? Orkney councillors raise ‘dark ages’ question

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Rev Fraser Macnaughton outside Orkney Islands Council offices in Kirkwall.

Councillors in Orkney have questioned the presence of religious representatives on one of the local authority’s education, leisure and housing committee.

A meeting of the authority’s full council saw the appointment of a new Church of Scotland representative nominated.

The previous representative, Hugh Halcro-Johnston, has retired from the post.

Councillors welcomed Rev Fraser McNaughton as the General Assembly of the Church’s Scotland’s nomination to sit on the education, leisure and housing committee, up to at least May next year.

Full voting rights

However, a few councillors took the opportunity to raise questions about the current set-up.

Currently, there are three seats for religious representatives on the committee, at least one of which must be filled by the Church of Scotland.

The other two seats have now remained empty for a lengthy period.

Orkney Islands Council’s headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

Councillor John Ross Scott has previously said he feels there should be seats for a parent and student on the committee. During the meeting he said having seats for three religious representatives felt “like the dark ages”.

Councillor Steven Heddle said: “The religious representatives, who are not elected, have full voting rights throughout the whole agenda – even for the items which have no direct relevance to them.

“I would suggest that the religious representatives have the ability to petition the councillors about anything on the agenda which irks them, like every other member of the public.

“My own preference would be that there are no religious representatives on the education committee.”

However, he added: “Having said that I welcome Fraser Macnaughton to it, I have the highest regard for the man personally.”

‘It’s very much an honour’

Council convener Harvey Johnston said Mr Halcro-Johnston had only attended the committee items that he thought were necessary and he did not “wield any weight in any other issues whatsoever”.

Speaking after the meeting, Rev Macnaughton said he felt privileged by the nomination.

He said: “I am fully aware that it’s very much an honour rather than something that’s automatically given to somebody.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the committee, particularly on education, with which I’ve been involved here in Orkney for nearly 20 years.

“This has been in my role as chaplain at both Kirkwall Grammar and Papdale Primary schools, as well as having young people from the schools come to us at St Magnus Cathedral at various times of the year.

