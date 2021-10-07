Plans unveiled for ‘world’s largest’ floating wind farm in Pentland Firth

Plans have been officially unveiled for a new floating wind farm that could supply power to more than half of the homes in the Highlands.

Until earlier this year it was thought proposals for a floating development in the Pentland Firth, off the Caithness coast, had been shelved.

Swedish developer Hexicon initially put forward the development but plans dissolved in 2017 when a company set up to lead the project folded.

And despite a pledged by Hexicon to get the scheme, then called Dounreay Tri, “back on track”, there had been no movement on it in recent years.

For more on this story click here.