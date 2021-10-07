Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutherland fisherman who rescued seven people from father’s sinking ship receives award from Princess Anne

By Daniel Boal
October 7, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 7:06 pm
Peter Paterson. Photo: Shipwrecked Mariners' Society 

Fisherman Peter Paterson has been recognised for saving seven sea anglers after mayday calls were made from his father’s sinking ship.

On August 1 of last year, mayday calls from the sinking angling vessel were initially heard by a local fisherman – who alerted Mr Paterson from Kinlochbervie because he knew the boat was owned by his father.

With the Kerry rapidly sinking, her crew only had a matter of minutes to abandon the vessel.

However, the skipper and crew were unable to inflate the life raft before the vessel sunk, and several of the anglers were unable to swim or had not donned their life jackets correctly.

Forced to cling onto their lifejackets in order to remain afloat, the task was only made harder by the hypothermic effects of the seawater.

A daring rescue

Upon hearing the mayday messages, Peter Paterson rushed to his own boat, Silver Dawn, and persuaded a friend to act as his crew.

Two of the casualties, both of whom were over 70, were clearly suffering the effects of cold-water immersion and needed to be rescued quickly.

Expertly manoeuvring his boat and with the skilled assistance of his crew member, he picked up the first two casualties before positioning to rescue the remaining five.

Once aboard, he transported all of the casualties back to Kinlochbervie Harbour, where the emergency services were waiting to provide medical support.

Award presented by Princess Anne

For his heroic actions, the young fisherman was invited to the annual meeting of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society and its Skill and Gallantry Awards in London.

Today he was presented with an individual commendation for his high-quality seamanship by the national maritime charity and its patron Princess Anne.

Peter Paterson and Princess Anne. Photo: Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society

Chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Captain Justin Osmond RN, said: “The Society’s Skill and Gallantry Awards provide us with an opportunity to honour acts of skill and professionalism displayed by those at sea, by giving remarkable individuals the special recognition they deserve.

“Peter Paterson’s swift and selfless actions led to a textbook recovery of seven personnel, and given the conditions, without his skill and quick thinking, the situation may well have had a much starker conclusion.

“As such, he is fully deserving of an individual commendation for this time-critical rescue.”

 

