Leisure Link initiative to provide free use of leisure facilities across Scotland

A partnership between local authorities across Scotland to provide free use of leisure facilities has returned.

The Leisure Link Partnership allows membership cardholders in Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, Highland, Moray, Orkney, and The Western Isles to access a range of different facilities and activities in time for the October break.

Activities such as swimming, going to the gym and fitness classes are available at no extra cost as of Saturday, October 9.

The partnership was set up to allow people working away from home or on holiday to access the local leisure facilities in the area using their home membership.

The HighLife card provided by the High Life Highland lets members access over 23 leisure facilities in places such as Inverness, Nairn, Thurso and Evanton.

High Life Highland chief executive, Steve Walsh said: “Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we had to put the partnership on hold, but I am delighted to say that it is back and in time for the school holidays.

“This collaboration gives highlife members and their families even greater flexibility to use their cards at partnership sites and all at no extra cost.

“Many of the sites will also offer access to other public sessions where cardholders can take part in activities such as running and indoor climbing.”