Spectacular Lego exhibition on display at Garioch Heritage Centre

A new exhibition entitled Brick Wonders featuring sculptures made of Lego bricks has gone on display at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

The collection of masterpieces detail some of the most iconic wonders of the world and was put together by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.

The spectacular display includes the Treasury of Petra, the Moai, the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Matterhorn. The centrepiece of the collection is a two by three-metre installation of the Great Barrier Reef.

The model reef features underwater lighting and sound effects, and Lego recreations of everything from corals and sponges and animals such as turtles, blue tangs, angelfish and a stingray.

The exhibition will run from October 9 to November 22 and will be the only time the exhibition will venture up north until September 2022.

More than 40 models have been carefully brought to Garioch Heritage Centre with some featuring more than 500,000 lego bricks.

Warren Elsmore, an Edinburgh-based lego brick artist and the exhibition lead, said: “We’re really excited to be back in Inverurie after two very strange years. Our Brick Wonders exhibition celebrates not just the original 7 wonders of the world, but also old, natural, and modern wonders – all built in Lego bricks.

“We’re also pleased to include a newly updated Chinese Pagoda model – which is on public display for the first time having been updated this summer.

“Hopefully our models might inspire visitors to create their own wonder of the world, old or new.”