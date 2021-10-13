Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Skye’s hidden depths will be the focus of new photo exhibition by former police diver

By John Ross
October 13, 2021, 5:00 pm
Gill Williams enjoys taking underwater pictures.
Gill Williams enjoys taking underwater pictures.

The underwater world Gill Williams was once used to could be as murky and dark as some of the crimes she helped solve.

These days she immerses herself in a brighter and more colourful landscape among the spectacular wildlife beneath the waves off Skye.

Gill spent 24 years as a police diver, often involved in the gruesome task of recovering bodies from the water, or searching for missing weapons or vehicles.

First exhibition of underwater photography

Having moved to Skye after a 30-year career with the Thames Valley force, she now spends much of her time photographing the hidden treasures of the seas around the island.

Now, her first exhibition of pictures is about to be held following a three-year Below the Skyeline  project exploring salt and freshwater sites.

More than 30 images from Gill and photo editor Geraint Ashton Jones feature in the event at the Skeabost House Hotel near Portree on 13 and 14 November.

Gill says her whole life has revolved around water, from learning to swim in the River Thames to her service as a police diver.

Gill photographs the hidden treasures of the seas around Skye

Her police work could help inquiries into murders, accidents and missing people, or finding weapons and stolen cars and bikes.

She also spent three months in Thailand working on victim identification following a devastating tsunami.

Since moving to Skye, she has set up a wild swimming group and regularly goes snorkelling, as well as climbing, sailing and kayaking.

The contrast with her more recent water-based work is stark.

“Most of the time I was working in little or no visibility, looking for something unpleasant that could often be the link in the chain to help convict someone.

‘Few people have any idea of what’s going on below the water’

“To be able to get into the water now and see what I’m looking at rather than shopping trolleys and motor bikes on the bottom is quite refreshing.

“It was always interesting but unpleasant, whereas now it’s interesting and always pleasant.”

Gill took up photography about seven years ago, turning her focus largely on the underwater world.

“Everyone coming to Skye sees the mountains and the landscape above the water – they all know what that’s like.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness of marine life around Skye.

“But very few people have any idea of what’s going on below the water.

“While marvelling at the wonders I come across, we are also trying to raise awareness of the state of our seas and rivers in a non-political way.

“I’m constantly in awe at what I find in the depths. Geraint and I are particularly keen to draw attention to the bottom links in the food chain without which other sealife cannot survive.”

Among her memorable encounters was spotting an octopus for the first time outside the Mediterranean.

She has also swam with jellyfish and young salmon, but so far has yet to see an elusive sea horse.

Exhibition will raise money for local charities

“My biggest concern is seeing all the plastic on beaches. I’ve been involved in beach cleans, but we’re no sooner finished than it’s back again.”

Gill often visits a spawning pool where salmon lay their eggs.

“The sad thing is it’s a well-known tourist spot in the summer, full of people jumping in.

“We should give wild salmon a good chance to regenerate and lay their eggs in peace.

“I was speaking to tourists at the pool this summer. When I told them what I was photographing they were taken aback and said they wouldn’t have gone in had they known.

The exhibition has been put together with photo editor Geraint Ashton Jones

“So you can educate people. We are doing it by opening people’s eyes to what is down there without pushing any messages down their throat.”

The exhibition will include a chance to win some of Gill’s images. Money raised will go Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers, Crossroads Care and the Skye Food Bank.

A network of snorkel trails began in Scotland in 2016, the most recent in Lochaber this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]