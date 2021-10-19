A82 closed in both directions due to a fallen tree

A section of the A82 was closed to motorists due to a fallen tree.

The Inverness to Fort William trunk road was blocked in both directions after a tree fell down onto the carriageway at Letterfinlay.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received the call around 12.15pm alerting them to the fallen tree.

Police were the scene, eight miles north of Spean Bridge, to help divert traffic from the area while officials worked to clear the obstruction.

The road was clear and fully reopened at 3.30pm.