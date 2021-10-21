‘It is very much winter conditions now and people should be prepared’: Warning as three walkers rescued from snowy Cairngorms By Mike Merritt October 21, 2021, 10:59 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 12:39 pm Cairngorm MRT rescued three hillwalkers from Lairig Ghru last night Three hillwalkers were rescued from freezing conditions in the Cairngorms last night. Rescuers had to battle snow and strong winds to reach the two women and a man. The alarm was first raised at around 8pm when the group phoned for help as darkness fell and the weather changed during their trip at the Lairig Ghru. Thirteen members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team found the struggling trio at 2,000ft up and walked them off the hill by midnight. Cairngorm MRT was called after a change in the weather on Lairig Ghru. Supplied by Cairngorm MRT Facebook Leader Iain Cornfoot said: “They were pretty exhausted and cold. They got caught out by the conditions and their navigation. “There was snow, it was very windy and the temperatures were below zero. It is very much winter conditions now and people need to be prepared.” Week ahead weather forecast: Heavy snow for parts of Highlands later this week as rain set to continue in Aberdeen Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Hiker lost in Cairngorms for two days praises ‘kindness’ of Aberdeen University students who got him home Hiker rescued after spending two nights alone in the Cairngorms Couple rescued from Cairngorms launch fundraiser to thank heroes Man rescued from most northerly Munro in ‘full-on winter conditions’