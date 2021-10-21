‘It is very much winter conditions now and people should be prepared’: Warning as three walkers rescued from snowy Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It is very much winter conditions now and people should be prepared’: Warning as three walkers rescued from snowy Cairngorms

By Mike Merritt
October 21, 2021, 10:59 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 12:39 pm
Cairngorm MRT rescued three hillwalkers from Lairig Ghru last night

Three hillwalkers were rescued from freezing conditions in the Cairngorms last night.

Rescuers had to battle snow and strong winds to reach the two women and a man.

The alarm was first raised at around 8pm when the group phoned for help as darkness fell and the weather changed during their trip at the Lairig Ghru.

Thirteen members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team found the struggling trio at 2,000ft up and walked them off the hill by midnight.

Cairngorm MRT was called after a change in the weather on Lairig Ghru. Supplied by Cairngorm MRT Facebook

Leader Iain Cornfoot said: “They were pretty exhausted and cold. They got caught out by the conditions and their navigation.

“There was snow, it was very windy and the temperatures were below zero. It is very much winter conditions now and people need to be prepared.”

