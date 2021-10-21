Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Could you be Fort William’s new councillor? Candidates urged to come forward as date of by-election announced

By Ross Hempseed
October 21, 2021, 11:10 am Updated: October 21, 2021, 12:45 pm
A by-election has been issued following the death of former lighthouse keeper turned councillor Ian Ramon.

A hunt to find a new councillor for Lochaber has been launched.

Highland Council is asking residents keen to represent Fort William and Ardnumurchan to nominate themselves for election.

It comes after Councillor Ian Ramon, who had represented the area since 2017, last month aged 85.

Highland Council has announced a by-election be held on December 2 to fill his seat – but need more locals to come forward as potential candidates.

The winner will represent the area with Blair Allan and Niall MacLean, both SNP; and Andrew Baxter, Scottish Conservative.

A full election will take place in May next year.

Council chief executive Donna Manson is encouraging people to put themselves forward as candidates. She said: “As an inclusive council we need people from all backgrounds and experiences who reflect the communities they live in to put themselves forward for election.

The loss of a great local man

“Well-respected” Mr Ramon died on September 16 at the age of 85, after a prolonged period of ill health.

He was known for his keen interest in lighthouses, and worked as a keeper in the 1970s.

Fellow councillor Mr Baxter praised his “wealth of knowledge” of the rural areas of the patch.

He said: “Although a quiet man, he always stood up for these remote areas to make sure they had their fair share of council resources.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “Ian was a well-respected member of Highland Council and he will be sorely missed by fellow members. His keen input into our debates was much appreciated.

