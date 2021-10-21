Could you be Fort William’s new councillor? Candidates urged to come forward as date of by-election announced

A hunt to find a new councillor for Lochaber has been launched.

Highland Council is asking residents keen to represent Fort William and Ardnumurchan to nominate themselves for election.

It comes after Councillor Ian Ramon, who had represented the area since 2017, last month aged 85.

Highland Council has announced a by-election be held on December 2 to fill his seat – but need more locals to come forward as potential candidates.

The winner will represent the area with Blair Allan and Niall MacLean, both SNP; and Andrew Baxter, Scottish Conservative.

A full election will take place in May next year.

Council chief executive Donna Manson is encouraging people to put themselves forward as candidates. She said: “As an inclusive council we need people from all backgrounds and experiences who reflect the communities they live in to put themselves forward for election.

The loss of a great local man

“Well-respected” Mr Ramon died on September 16 at the age of 85, after a prolonged period of ill health.

He was known for his keen interest in lighthouses, and worked as a keeper in the 1970s.

Fellow councillor Mr Baxter praised his “wealth of knowledge” of the rural areas of the patch.

He said: “Although a quiet man, he always stood up for these remote areas to make sure they had their fair share of council resources.”

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “Ian was a well-respected member of Highland Council and he will be sorely missed by fellow members. His keen input into our debates was much appreciated.