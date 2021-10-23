Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular Orkney hotel announces it will no longer serve alcohol

By Craig Munro
October 23, 2021, 3:21 pm
Stromness in Orkney.

A well-known hotel on Orkney has announced it will no longer be serving alcohol, after it was taken over by new management.

The Stromness Hotel, located beside the town’s harbour, was acquired by Paymán Investments in August.

The company quickly moved to reassure concerned locals that the takeover would not mean the hotel’s bars, including the Flattie Bar, would be closing.

However, chairman and chief executive Na’ím Anís Paymán has now confirmed that alcohol will not be sold anywhere on the premises – although visitors will be free to bring their own.

The Stromness Hotel, Stromness. Picture by Sandy McCook

Speaking to BBC Radio Orkney yesterday, Mr Paymán said: “We will not be selling alcohol as such.

“We will be open to events, say, family weddings or Christmas dinners for staff, who want to bring their own alcohol in.

“We will be keeping the Flattie Bar open, we are actually trying to see how we can reconfigure it as part of a better use of the ground floor given that half of it is currently out of use.”

Reports suggest the alcoholic drinks previously on sale at the venue will be replaced by “flower and herb-based” alternatives.

However, Mr Paymán, who grew up in Albania, said the vegan and vegetarian options at the hotel’s Scapa Flow restaurant would simply be options, with meat also offered on the menu.

Opened in 1901, the 42-bedroom hotel is among the first buildings ferry passengers see after disembarking the MV Hamnavoe in Stromness.

