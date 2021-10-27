Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland cemetery hosts multi-faith remembrance service for south Asian soldiers

By Craig Munro
October 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Omar Shaikh, founder of Colourful Heritage, leading the service in the Highlands. Picture by Frances Porter

A multi-faith service has been held in a Highland cemetery to pay tribute to south Asian soldiers who fought alongside British troops in both world wars.

The ceremony at Kingussie focused on the soldiers of Force K6 of the British Indo Pak Army, from present-day Pakistan, who died in Scotland after being evacuated from Dunkirk.

Nine soldiers from the force are buried at the cemetery, with four others buried at three sites across Scotland.

The Kingussie service was attended by representatives of the British Armed Forces, members of the charity Colourful Heritage, Pakistan Consul General Syed Zahid Raza, members of the Glasgow South Asian community including Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, and local Highland councillors.

Local resident Isobel Harding, who is in her late nineties, has tended for the graves since the 1940s and received the British Empire Medal for her efforts last year.

While she was unable to attend the ceremony, members of her family were present.

Pakistan Consul General Syed Zahid Raza laying a wreath. Picture by Frances Porter

Colourful Heritage has organised annual remembrance events at Kingussie since 2018.

Charity founder Omar Shaikh said: “Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and Gurkhas from the British Indo Pak Army fought alongside British troops in the world wars, and more than 160,000 soldiers sadly lost their lives.

“They travelled halfway around the world to fight alongside our forces, but the reality is that not enough people know this story.

“We want people to learn about the sacrifices that were made and reflect on the commonality of our humanity.

“Scotland has a special connection through Force K6, and this was a moment to commemorate those who fought for us and lost their lives.”

The charity is also campaigning for a permanent memorial to the British Indo Pak Army soldiers in Glasgow.

Who were Force K6?

In December 1939, after an urgent call was made to the Indian empire for animal troop companied to come to France, mule transport corps Force K6 of the British Indo Pak Army arrived in Marseilles.

The following year, the bulk of the young soldiers were evacuated out of Dunkirk and transported to Britain, where they initially stayed in the Welsh Brecon Beacons.

However, they soon moved up to Scotland and began training in the country’s cold mountainous regions.

Sadly, many of the soldiers died while out on these exercises.

The 13 soldiers buried in four cemeteries around Scotland are primarily from the Punjab region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (previously known as NWFP) in modern Pakistan.

Two weeks ago, Veterans Secretary Keith Brown and Colourful Heritage founder Mr Shaikh visited several parts of the Highlands where Force K6 had been stationed, and the politician backed the charity’s campaign to find the families of the servicemen.

