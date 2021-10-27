Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drop-in flu jab service aims to vaccinate over 7,000 Highland students by end of November

By Lauren Robertson
October 27, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: October 27, 2021, 11:38 am
Students will be offered the flu vaccine at mobile clinics.

A drop-in vaccination bus is travelling around Highland secondary schools to give students easy access to the flu jab.

The mobile clinic, which started in September, aims to vaccinate over 7,000 students against the flu by the end of November.

Run by the ambulance service, the bus will visit secondary schools in Wick, Thurso, Plockton, Portree, Ardnamurchan, Lochabar, Culloden and Inverness.

Its vaccination effort are focused in more rural areas to ensure that all students between first and sixth year at secondary school have the chance to get the jab as winter approaches.

The same service was used to offer the Covid vaccine to those living further away from vaccination clinics.

There are now three new buses operating across Scotland, with a dedicated clinic for the north, east and west of the country.

This service is facilitated by funding from the government to improve the accessibility of both the Covid and flu vaccines.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health and policy with NHS Highland, said: “Delivering this programme of vaccinations is going to be very challenging so I am delighted that we have this support in place from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“I would encourage everyone who is offered the flu vaccine to take it to ensure you are protected over the winter months.”

“Keeping ourselves and our families safe”

With the Highlands still reporting cases of coronavirus every day, the addition of the winter flu could put extra stress on the NHS.

Natalie Macdonald, vaccination programme manager for the ambulance service, said the flu jab will help protect students against the virus.

She said: “We’ve been working with the Scottish Government, health boards and local authorities across the Highlands to deliver our vaccination bus to schools, to ensure children have access to the flu vaccination.

“Through the commitment of our designated vaccination staff, we expect at least 7,000 pupils to be protected through this programme, which will help to ensure we’re keeping ourselves and our families safe from both the flu and Covid-19 this winter.”

