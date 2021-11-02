Highland medical practice taken over by NHS after being ‘unable to stabilise staffing’

NHS Highland has announced that it will be taking over a medical practice from April next year.

Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice has been unable to stabilise staffing since three GPs resigned earlier this year.

Despite their best efforts to find new staff, it has been announced that the health board will take over responsibility for the practice.

The current partners will continue running the practice until March 31, 2022 then it will be transferred over the NHS Highland.

The practice is currently working with the health board to prepare for a smooth transition and to ensure that services are maintained for the local community throughout.

‘Difficult decision’

Jill Mitchell, NHS Highland’s head of primary care for North Highland, described the move as a “difficult decision.”

She said: “Following the resignation of three GP partners earlier this year, the practice has unfortunately been unable to stabilise staffing.

“The partners have made the difficult decision to formally serve notice to NHS Highland of their intention to hand back their contract effective from March 31, 2022.

“From April 1, 2022, NHS Highland will take responsibility for running the practice and patient care. Service delivery will remain unchanged during this transitional period.”

‘This is a desperate situation’

Highlands and Islands MSP, Rhoda Grant, said patient care must be prioritised during the transfer of responsibility.

She said: “While it is good to know that NHS Highland is working on a detailed plan with this practice in the interim, patients still need the best of care and this has to be protected.

“The Scottish Government needs to get a grip on the situation with GPs under increasing pressure due to the pandemic and back-log of non-Covid illnesses.”

“We need to know how this staff shortage is affecting patient care and the vaccine roll-out in Alness and Invergordon in the light of these resignations.

“This is a desperate situation and highlights the worrying issues surrounding GP practices in many parts of our region.”

During a Covid briefing on Tuesday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced that the NHS as a whole is under more pressure now than it has been in its 73 year history.