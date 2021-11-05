Head of NHS Western Isles apologises for lack of tests following highest daily case numbers to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands & Islands

Head of NHS Western Isles apologises for lack of tests following highest daily case numbers to date

By Lauren Robertson
November 5, 2021, 10:47 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 11:56 am
NHS Western Isles is "actively exploring" ways of getting more tests to the community.

NHS Western Isles recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday.

The health board reported 36 new cases in 24 hours, all of which were on the Isle of Lewis.

Following the outbreak, NHS Western Isles has said the demand for tests in the area is “unprecedented”.

There is currently a backlog of people waiting to be tested for the virus.

In response to the ongoing demand, the health board said they are “actively exploring” ways of getting more tests to those living on Lewis.

An apology from the chief executive

In a post on social media, NHS Western Isles’ chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, apologised to those waiting for testing.

He said: “I would like to apologise for the fact that people are waiting to get tests carried out.

“We are continuing to see unprecedented numbers of test requests and that is causing a backlog.

“I can ensure you that we are increasing local testing capacity and we are now actively exploring a mobile testing unit coming to the island to help us with the testing demand.”

Mr Jamieson said 33 of the cases reported on Thursday were contacts of existing positive cases and three were new.

Contact tracing is currently under way for the new cases.

He also highlighted the vaccination centres available to anyone not showing symptoms of the virus.

There are clinics in the vaccination centre an the Western Isles Hospital and in the Benbecula Community Clinic.

NHS Western Isles has been contacted for comment.

