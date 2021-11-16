Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New sculpture marks beginning of a greener future for whisky distillery

By Lauren Robertson
November 16, 2021, 7:29 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 7:44 pm
The sculpture celebrates the Fettercairn Forest Project.

The unveiling of a new sculpture has marked the beginning of a greener future for a north-east distillery.

Fettercairn Distillery has planted tens of thousands of oak saplings on the 8,500 Fasque Estate, which over time will be used to mature whisky.

The project will establish a new land management vision for the next 200 years, and will continue helping the distillery “embed” itself in the local landscape.

Now Glaswegian sculptor Rob Mulholland has revealed a sculpture to mark the milestone, which has been a decade in the making.

Forest Flow at Fettercairn Distillery.

Forest Flow

Mr Mulholland has named his piece Forest Flow, inspired by the growth of the new saplings.

The shimmering piece – made up of 3,200 individual pieces of recycled steel – has been designed to represent life, growth and transformation.

Mr Mulholland said: “I was inspired after seeing the water flowing into the distillery from the nearby well, filling the mash tuns and pouring over the outside of the stills – a constant sense of movement and life as the water is circulated over the stills and then naturally cooled and re-circulated.

“This is the same water that sustains the newly planted Fettercairn forest and nourishes the surrounding landscape, a visceral connection between the land and the distillery.

“I wanted to capture this life-giving flow in my sculpture and convey the close relationship that the whole whisky process has with the natural environment.”

He explained that he imagined the time it took him to make the sculpture as a reflection of the time it takes to distill whisky.

Forest Flow is due to be woven into the visitor experience at the distillery from 2022.

The sculpture was created by Glaswegian sculptor Rob Mulholland.

‘It will become iconic’

The Fettercairn Forest project is led by whisky maker Gregg Glass.

In recent years, he has conducted numerous trials with wind-felled and responsibly sourced Scottish oak.

The distillery has already laid down whiskies in different types of Scottish oak cask, the first of which should be available to buy from next year.

Stewart Walker, distillery manager at Fettercairn, thinks Mr Mulholland’s sculpture will become an iconic feature of the distillery as it moves forward in the industry.

He said: “We love the idea that Mr Mulholland’s stunning work will keep watch over the mighty oaks in our sustainable forest 150 -200 years from now.

“We are extremely proud when we look at Mr Mulholland’s artistic endeavours – the sculpture has movement, texture and its shadows and reflections are constantly changing. It feels totally in keeping with its environment and for our whisky making philosophy.

“We are confident it will become iconic on our regional landscape – loved by visitors and the local community alike.”

