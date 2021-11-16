Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness community to come together to say final goodbye to ‘always smiling’ businessman

By Lauren Robertson
November 16, 2021, 7:45 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 7:45 pm
Trevor Nicol died at the age of 69. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Members of Merkinch Community Council are urging locals to join them as they say a final goodbye to a much-loved businessman next week.

Trevor Nicol died earlier this month at the age of 69.

He was well-known in the area for owning Nicol’s Corner Shop, with many locals saying “couldn’t find a nicer person.”

Mr Nicol’s funeral will take place on Monday November 22, and residents of Merkinch and the surrounding areas are being encouraged to line the streets as the procession passes through the city.

The community council has suggested that locals gather around his former shop at 57 Grant Street to pay their respects.

The cortege will stop in front of the shop at around 1.15pm and a two minute silence will be held.

‘He always had a smile’

Community councillor Donna Hooper shared plans for the day and urged locals to applaud Mr Nicol as the procession passes them.

She told The Inverness Courier: “We are asking everyone in Merkinch and South Kessock, and those from Inverness and surrounding areas who knew Trevor, worked with him or for him, or was a customer of any of his businesses such as Selclean, Stemcell or even Nicol’s Corner Shop to line up Grant Street on Monday November 22 as he passes through the area one final time.

“We want to applaud him for all his services to us. This will be followed by a two minute silence, as he is outside his shop, to mark respect for his hard work and dedication all those years.

“He always had a smile for everyone that he knew, and his family, including his late father and grandfather who owned Nicol’s Corner Shop for around 100 years in Grant Street.

“Sadly Trevor left us all without having a retirement so he deserves one final decent send off.

“His cortege will stop outside his shop around 1.15pm Monday November 22.

“Please remember to social distance and wear masks and black clothing as a mark of respect.”

