Inverness community to come together to say final goodbye to ‘always smiling’ businessman

Members of Merkinch Community Council are urging locals to join them as they say a final goodbye to a much-loved businessman next week.

Trevor Nicol died earlier this month at the age of 69.

He was well-known in the area for owning Nicol’s Corner Shop, with many locals saying “couldn’t find a nicer person.”

Mr Nicol’s funeral will take place on Monday November 22, and residents of Merkinch and the surrounding areas are being encouraged to line the streets as the procession passes through the city.

The community council has suggested that locals gather around his former shop at 57 Grant Street to pay their respects.

The cortege will stop in front of the shop at around 1.15pm and a two minute silence will be held.

‘He always had a smile’

Community councillor Donna Hooper shared plans for the day and urged locals to applaud Mr Nicol as the procession passes them.

She told The Inverness Courier: “We are asking everyone in Merkinch and South Kessock, and those from Inverness and surrounding areas who knew Trevor, worked with him or for him, or was a customer of any of his businesses such as Selclean, Stemcell or even Nicol’s Corner Shop to line up Grant Street on Monday November 22 as he passes through the area one final time.

“We want to applaud him for all his services to us. This will be followed by a two minute silence, as he is outside his shop, to mark respect for his hard work and dedication all those years.

“He always had a smile for everyone that he knew, and his family, including his late father and grandfather who owned Nicol’s Corner Shop for around 100 years in Grant Street.

“Sadly Trevor left us all without having a retirement so he deserves one final decent send off.

“His cortege will stop outside his shop around 1.15pm Monday November 22.

“Please remember to social distance and wear masks and black clothing as a mark of respect.”