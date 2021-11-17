Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patient turned ‘black and blue’ and died from internal bleeding after being sent home from hospital

By James Wyllie
November 17, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 5:11 pm
The patient was sent to Caithness General Hospital, Wick, for further tests.

NHS bosses have been told to apologise to the family of a patient who turned “black and blue” then died from internal bleeding after being sent home from A&E.

The patient, referred to only as A, had arrived at Raigmore Hospital feeling lethargic, having lost weight and bruising easily.

Tests showed they were severely anaemic and had a “very low” platelet count – cells that help blood to clot.

They were referred to Caithness General Hospital in Wick for regular treatment and further investigations.

But their condition worsened quickly, and the family’s complaint regarding the case has now been investigated by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).

A looked ‘black and blue’

Around a month after their first visit, A fell ill again and headed back to the Caithness emergency department.

They were discharged and sent back home the same morning.

Caithness General Hospital
The SPSO has told NHS Highland to apologise over the failings.

Two days later, A’s child C found them looking “black and blue” and rang the consultant haematologist for advice.

But C was told they would be better off phoning the GP about their concerns instead.

By the next morning, A was so unwell they had to be taken by ambulance to hospital, where they were found to have internal bleeding in their skull.

A was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and began platelet treatment that evening.

Their condition continued to deteriorate, however. They died the next day.

‘Unreasonable’ discharge

Following an investigation into the matter, the ombudsman has upheld the family’s complaint and made a number of recommendations to NHS Highland.

It found there was “no evidence” the patient had been told about the possible risks arising from their low platelet count – including internal bleeding.

“We found A was unreasonably discharged home from Caithness General Hospital, as they should have been referred for emergency platelet treatment,” its decision report said.

Additionally, the SPSO acknowledged that a GP is usually the first port of call for concerns, rather than a consultant haematologist, but still identified failings.

It continued: “We considered appropriate action was not taken in response to the phone call, given C had described signs of A having internal bleeding.”

The SPSO has told NHS Highland to apologise, and made recommendations regarding when and how further medical action is taken throughout its premises.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “We accept the recommendations in full and will be writing to the family to apologise for the failings identified.”

