Owners of the only store on ‘stunning’ Sanday looking for the perfect buyers to take over business

The owners of the only store on Sanday are looking for the perfect buyer to take over the business as they prepare to retire.

Despite having no previous retail experience, Jackie and Malcolm Sinclair were inspired to open a store on the island due to its lack of quality shopping options.

Since opening its doors in October 2016, Sinclair General Stores has more than doubled its shelf area offering island residents a place to buy the goods they need locally.

The couple, who own several local businesses, are now selling up as they move onto the next chapter of their lives. They say they are in no rush as finding the right person to take over is the most important thing.

‘A completely new lifestyle’

Opening the store was a true passion project for Mrs Sinclair and her husband, who say it will be “very hard” to give up the business.

“We didn’t have any retail experience before we opened but felt it was needed for the people on the island. It took a lot of passion and we’ve slowly built up loyal customers and had great success,” she said.

“Sinclair General Stores is a place people go that is cheerful with superb staff. If we don’t have the items people need, we’ll get it for them.

“It’s such a fulfilling role, but whoever takes over needs to understand the importance of the community. It’s vital to listen to the people and provide what they ask for.

“Skills from so many professions are transferrable and could be used in the running of the store.

“Taking over would offer a completely new lifestyle and change of purpose. I know there’s someone out there who would be perfect, I just need to find them.”

At the heart of the community

The “stunning” Sanday, with its sandy beaches and peaceful lifestyle, would offer a complete change of pace for the new buyers.

Described as the island’s “third emergency service”, the award-winning store performs multiple roles and puts its customers first.

Its owners say the mutual loyalty established before lockdown meant the store could continue to offer support throughout the pandemic.

Sinclair General Stores strives to be as sustainable as possible and works closely with other island shops, including serving the neighbouring island of Eday and helping it to re-establish its own shop.

Mrs Sinclair said: “Sanday is very family-orientated, a lot of families live on the island now, with lots of activities and a lovely school.

“There’s a strong social community.”

The store has gained a strong reputation for supporting the people and businesses of the island, including sponsoring the community garden, junior football team and multiple island events.

It runs regular fundraisers and its community pantry is a staple part of Sanday that makes sure nobody goes without the food and supplies they need.

‘Amazing’ staff

Mrs Sinclair described the store team as “amazing” saying they run the store for the island rather than doing it for the owners.

She said: “We have about 10 members of staff who all work part-time, as everyone on an island has about six different jobs. They’re all generous and friendly and really care about the customers.

“We also make sure to give kids work opportunities. There are less options on an island to learn those skills, so that’s important to us.”

As the festive period is quickly approaching, the staff are now preparing to create their annual Santa’s Grotto where every child on the island is invited to receive a Christmas gift.

Room to grow

Sinclair General Stores has “transformed” shopping on Sanday by allowing residents to stay close to home rather than travelling to the mainland for goods.

The store quickly outgrew its 300 square metre building so outdoor cabins were installed to house a range of gardening and hardware supplies, named The Potting Shed and Knocking Shop.

Groceries are supplied by Costcutter which allows Sanday residents to purchase Coop produce at supermarket prices. It also retails fuel at a price which makes it more efficient for residents to purchase locally.

The current owners say the thriving business has “plenty room” to grow further which would allow their successors to introduce things they “have never even thought about”.

Sinclair General Stores, Sanday, Orkney, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

For more information phone K Allan Properties on 01856 876377 or go to the website.