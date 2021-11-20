Woman, 86, dies in hospital following crash on A9 near Munlochy

An 86-year-old woman has died in hospital after being involved in a two-car crash on the A9 near Munlochy.

The collision involving a white Nissan Pixo and a red Volvo V60 occurred around 4.20pm on Friday at the notorious B9161 Munlochy junction.

The driver of the white Nissan, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where she later died.

Emergency services closed the road for several hours while they carried out inquiries.

Officers have now issued an appeal for anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigation into the incident.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who saw the cars or who may have dash-cam footage that can help with our investigation.”

The police are urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 2379 of November 19.