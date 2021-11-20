Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Archie Foundation lights up the festive season with annual Christmas tree auction

By Lauren Robertson
November 20, 2021, 12:09 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 4:07 pm
Lynne Brooks, The Archie Foundation's gifts and donations officer with two of this year's trees.

Aberdeen children’s charity The Archie Foundation will kick off its annual Christmas tree auction on Monday.

Marischal Square is currently lit up with eight trees that have been decorated by organisations from across the north-east.

To raise funds for their work supporting sick children and bereaved families, the charity will auction off the 7.5ft trees this coming week.

This year, the trees have been decorated by TAC Healthcare, CMS Law, Adesso and Koi Thai.

Lynne Brooks, gifts and donations officer at The Archie Foundation said: “Our Christmas tree auction is a firm festive highlight and yet again our incredible sponsors have pulled out all the stops to create eight uniquely decorated trees that will look fantastic in any living room.”

A virtual auction will go live on Monday November 22, followed by an in-person event at Marischal Square on Thursday.

The trees will then be delivered to the highest bidders the following week, gracing their living rooms with festive cheer.

Lynne Brooks and Paula Cormack from Archie's with Aberdeen FC mascots Donny the Sheep and Angus the bull at last year's auction.
Digging deep

One of the highlights of this year’s auction is expected to be a rainbow themed tree. Along with lights, it has been decorated with knitted rainbows that have been sent in by members of the public.

Phil Webb is CEO at TAC Healthcare, one of the organisations that has taken part in decorating a tree this year.

He said: “The Archie Foundation is one that is close to our hearts, and we’re pleased to once again be supporting this important charity. The team raises the bar every year and this year have really surpassed themselves.

Archie’s Christmas Tree Auction – Tree Spotlights 🎄TAC Healthcare Group's gorgeous ‘Winter Wonderland' tree is just…

Posted by The Archie Foundation on Friday, 19 November 2021

“The trees will make a great addition to any home this Christmas and I’m hopeful people will once again dig deep and help exceed last year’s impressive auction total.”

Easing worries

Last year, the Christmas tree auction raised £12,000 for the foundation.

Ms Brooks explained what this kind of money can do for children and families supported by the foundation this Christmas.

She said: “This time of year can be a stressful and daunting time for children who are facing Christmas in hospital and their families.

“The money raised from the auction, along with other fundraising activities, not only helps us to bring some festive cheer to the children’s wards but also funds critical services such as family accommodation to ease some of the worries during what can be a difficult time.”

One of the trees from last year's auction.
One of the trees from last year’s auction.

Anyone interested in bidding for a tree this year can find more information on The Archie Foundation website. 

