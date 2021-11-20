Archie Foundation lights up the festive season with annual Christmas tree auction

Aberdeen children’s charity The Archie Foundation will kick off its annual Christmas tree auction on Monday.

Marischal Square is currently lit up with eight trees that have been decorated by organisations from across the north-east.

To raise funds for their work supporting sick children and bereaved families, the charity will auction off the 7.5ft trees this coming week.

This year, the trees have been decorated by TAC Healthcare, CMS Law, Adesso and Koi Thai.

Lynne Brooks, gifts and donations officer at The Archie Foundation said: “Our Christmas tree auction is a firm festive highlight and yet again our incredible sponsors have pulled out all the stops to create eight uniquely decorated trees that will look fantastic in any living room.”

A virtual auction will go live on Monday November 22, followed by an in-person event at Marischal Square on Thursday.

The trees will then be delivered to the highest bidders the following week, gracing their living rooms with festive cheer.

Digging deep

One of the highlights of this year’s auction is expected to be a rainbow themed tree. Along with lights, it has been decorated with knitted rainbows that have been sent in by members of the public.

Phil Webb is CEO at TAC Healthcare, one of the organisations that has taken part in decorating a tree this year.

He said: “The Archie Foundation is one that is close to our hearts, and we’re pleased to once again be supporting this important charity. The team raises the bar every year and this year have really surpassed themselves.

Archie’s Christmas Tree Auction – Tree Spotlights 🎄TAC Healthcare Group's gorgeous ‘Winter Wonderland' tree is just… Posted by The Archie Foundation on Friday, 19 November 2021

“The trees will make a great addition to any home this Christmas and I’m hopeful people will once again dig deep and help exceed last year’s impressive auction total.”

Easing worries

Last year, the Christmas tree auction raised £12,000 for the foundation.

Ms Brooks explained what this kind of money can do for children and families supported by the foundation this Christmas.

She said: “This time of year can be a stressful and daunting time for children who are facing Christmas in hospital and their families.

“The money raised from the auction, along with other fundraising activities, not only helps us to bring some festive cheer to the children’s wards but also funds critical services such as family accommodation to ease some of the worries during what can be a difficult time.”

Anyone interested in bidding for a tree this year can find more information on The Archie Foundation website.