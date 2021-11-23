Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This is where he wants to raise his family’ – Councillors go to bat for Fort William croft planning application

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
November 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 6:24 pm
Fort William planning
Planning permission was refused for proposed Lochyside croft, despite an amendment by rural councillors.

Councillors representing the rural Highlands highlighted the human angle during a planning debate over a Fort William croft today.

Councillors Willie Mackay and Biz Campbell sought to overturn five separate planning policies in favour of the housing proposal.

Their amendment was defeated 3-2.

The planning application was for a single-storey home in Lochyside, Fort William.

Planners had refused the application, saying it would result in a loss of crofting land and the area’s green network.

However, the applicants appealed the decision, resulting in a hearing at the council’s planning review body.

Family croft

Mr Mackay, who represents Wick and East Caithness, said he had no problem with the Fort William planning application.

“We’re only losing 12% of croft land here,” said Mr Mackay. “It’s a working croft, it’s had generations of family. The sensitivity is nil as far as I can see, the siting is nil and the loss of the site… we have houses already there.

“I’m sympathetic to the applicant – as we should be.”

Councillor Biz Campbell supported the applicant. Picture by Sandy McCook

Mrs Campbell backed him up. “This has been given to the son now. It’s where he wants to raise his family. It’s his family croft, where he was raised since he was a boy.”

Chairwoman Trish Campbell asked the members to “think on”. She said the application went against policies 74, 28, 29, 34 and 47 of the Highland-wide local development plan.

Mrs Campbell moved to reject the application, and won the vote 3-2.

