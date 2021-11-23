‘This is where he wants to raise his family’ – Councillors go to bat for Fort William croft planning application

Councillors representing the rural Highlands highlighted the human angle during a planning debate over a Fort William croft today.

Councillors Willie Mackay and Biz Campbell sought to overturn five separate planning policies in favour of the housing proposal.

Their amendment was defeated 3-2.

The planning application was for a single-storey home in Lochyside, Fort William.

Planners had refused the application, saying it would result in a loss of crofting land and the area’s green network.

However, the applicants appealed the decision, resulting in a hearing at the council’s planning review body.

Family croft

Mr Mackay, who represents Wick and East Caithness, said he had no problem with the Fort William planning application.

“We’re only losing 12% of croft land here,” said Mr Mackay. “It’s a working croft, it’s had generations of family. The sensitivity is nil as far as I can see, the siting is nil and the loss of the site… we have houses already there.

“I’m sympathetic to the applicant – as we should be.”

Mrs Campbell backed him up. “This has been given to the son now. It’s where he wants to raise his family. It’s his family croft, where he was raised since he was a boy.”

Chairwoman Trish Campbell asked the members to “think on”. She said the application went against policies 74, 28, 29, 34 and 47 of the Highland-wide local development plan.

Mrs Campbell moved to reject the application, and won the vote 3-2.