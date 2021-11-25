Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in hospital following two-car crash on A9 near Ousdale Broch

By Denny Andonova
November 25, 2021, 8:01 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:27 am
Emergency services were called to an incident on the A9 on Monday.

Police in the Highlands have launched an appeal for information following a two-car crash near Ousdale Broch.

The incident took place near the historical landmark on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 1.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a crash between an orange Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Kia Sportage.

The driver of the Corsa was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment following the incident, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The male driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries, while the female passenger was also taken to hospital. The woman has since been released.

Officers are now looking for eye-witnesses or people who might be in possession of dash-cam footage to assist with their ongoing inquiries.

A specific appeal has been launched to the occupants of a white Arnold Clark van, who were driving south at the time of the incident and could have useful information to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1648 of November 22.

