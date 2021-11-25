One in hospital following two-car crash on A9 near Ousdale Broch

Police in the Highlands have launched an appeal for information following a two-car crash near Ousdale Broch.

The incident took place near the historical landmark on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 1.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a crash between an orange Vauxhall Corsa and a silver Kia Sportage.

The driver of the Corsa was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment following the incident, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The male driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries, while the female passenger was also taken to hospital. The woman has since been released.

Officers are now looking for eye-witnesses or people who might be in possession of dash-cam footage to assist with their ongoing inquiries.

A specific appeal has been launched to the occupants of a white Arnold Clark van, who were driving south at the time of the incident and could have useful information to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1648 of November 22.